Meetings
17:45 Cagnes-sur-Mer Tue 28 January 2020
1
50-0OR:
7/4
2
80-0OR:
14/1
3
60-0OR:
7/2
4
50-0OR:
4/1
5
60-0OR:
13/2
6
70-0OR:
12/1
7
80-0OR:
50/1
8
70-0OR:
5/1
9
90-0OR:
33/1
10
90-0OR:
28/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
France Voirons (7/4), Etoile De La Loge (7/2), Famous Lady (4/1), Dona Viva (5/1), Epona Du Passage (13/2), Dolina Des Plaines (12/1), Cinna De Briouze (14/1), Bella Du Vivier (28/1), Belle De Rossignol (33/1), Chachoo Bond (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed