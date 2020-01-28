Meetings

15:27 Cagnes-sur-Mer Tue 28 January 2020

  • Prix De La Dordogne - Attele
  • 1m 2f 151y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€11,970.002nd€3,800.003rd€1,900.004th€1,330.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:33:23
1
(1)
Goldwyn Du Bocage20
40-0OR:
28/1
T: D CinierJ: D Cinier
2
(2)
Gatinka41
40-0OR:
12/1
T: N EnschJ: Guillaume Lemoine
3
(3)
Guerriere De Corcy152
40-0OR:
20/1
T: P CallierJ: P Callier
4
(4)
Gallia De Lou12
40-0OR:
6/5
T: V MartensJ: Ch Martens
5
(5)
Germany13
40-0OR:
4/1
T: S CinglandJ: D Bekaert
6
(6)
Geny14
40-0OR:
14/1
T: P H GaillardJ: Ph Gaillard
7
(7)
Gazelle Jive159
40-0OR:
25/1
T: K ThonnerieuxJ: K Thonnerieux
8
(8)
Galaxy Du Reynard23
40-0OR:
18/1
T: J UrozJ: J Uroz
9
(9)
Gamme Ludoise12
40-0OR:
11/1
T: V FoucaultJ: V Foucault
10
(10)
Grappa De Bry30
40-0OR:
11/2
T: R DerieuxJ: R Derieux
11
(11)
Goldy D'Atout252
40-0OR:
50/1
T: P LebouteillerJ: P Lebouteiller
12
(12)
Girly Loulou104
40-0OR:
25/1
T: H Chauve-LaffayJ: H Chauve-Laffay
13
(13)
Galloise De L'iton13
40-0OR:
33/1
T: R MouriceJ: J Ozenne
15
(15)
Gelinotte De Bry13
40-0OR:
33/1
T: S CinglandJ: S Cingland
16
(16)
Grace Du Coudou23
40-0OR:
100/1
T: R VexierJ: R Le Vexier

Non-Runners

14
(14)
Gipsy Elte8
40-0OR: -
T: D CinierJ: Mlle L Masi

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gallia De Lou (6/5), Germany (4/1), Grappa De Bry (11/2), Gamme Ludoise (11/1), Gatinka (12/1), Geny (14/1), Galaxy Du Reynard (18/1), Guerriere De Corcy (20/1), Girly Loulou (25/1), Gazelle Jive (25/1), Gipsy Elte (25/1), Goldwyn Du Bocage (28/1), Gelinotte De Bry (33/1), Galloise De L'iton (33/1), Goldy D'Atout (50/1), Grace Du Coudou (100/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

