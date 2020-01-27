Meetings
14:40 Fairview Mon 27 January 2020
1
(10)
59-9OR: CD
25/1
2
(6)
49-6OR: D
10/1
3
(3)
Dads Rootsb45
49-5OR: D
9/4
4
(4)
49-3OR: CD
11/4
5
(1)
59-3OR:
7/1
7
(11)
98-9OR: CD
25/1
8
(5)
58-9OR:
7/1
9
(9)
Burnt Rockb41
68-7OR: CD
14/1
10
(8)
Twice A Poetb41
58-7OR: CD
14/1
11
(2)
Zabivakab35
58-7OR: BFCD
15/2
12
(12)
Emeritob87
58-5OR: CD
25/1
Non-Runners
6
(7)
Captain Parker41
58-13OR: -
T: Gavin SmithJ: Julius Mphanya
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Dads Roots (9/4), Duke Of Cards (11/4), Wood For The Trees (7/1), Toastmaster (7/1), Zabivaka (15/2), Go Goodfellow (10/1), Burnt Rock (14/1), Twice A Poet (14/1), Captain Parker (16/1), Elusive Kat (25/1), For Luck Sake (25/1), Emerito (25/1)
Most Followed
