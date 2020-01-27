Meetings

14:40 Fairview Mon 27 January 2020

  • Next Fairview Racemeeting Friday 31 January Mr 68 Handicap
  • 6f 102y, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • WinnerR29,001.002ndR10,003.003rdR5,001.004thR2,492.005thR1,008.006thR495.007thR495.008thR495.009thR495.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:42:18
1
(10)
Elusive Katb5
59-9OR: CD
25/1
T: Hekkie StrydomJ: Keanen Steyn
2
(6)
Go Goodfellow41
49-6OR: D
10/1
T: Alan GreeffJ: Charles Ndlovu
3
(3)
Dads Rootsb45
49-5OR: D
9/4
T: Alan GreeffJ: Greg Cheyne
4
(4)
Duke Of Cards10
49-3OR: CD
11/4
T: Alan GreeffJ: Teaque Gould
5
(1)
Toastmaster31
59-3OR:
7/1
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Denis Schwarz
7
(11)
For Luck Sakeb28
98-9OR: CD
25/1
T: Emmanuel KaknisJ: Kendall Minnie
8
(5)
Wood For The Trees24
58-9OR:
7/1
T: Sharon KotzenJ: Luyolo Mxothwa
9
(9)
Burnt Rockb41
68-7OR: CD
14/1
T: Grant PaddockJ: M J Byleveld
10
(8)
Twice A Poetb41
58-7OR: CD
14/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: Marco V'Rensburg
11
(2)
Zabivakab35
58-7OR: BFCD
15/2
T: T LaingJ: C Maujean
12
(12)
Emeritob87
58-5OR: CD
25/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: Donald Bogaleboile

Non-Runners

6
(7)
Captain Parker41
58-13OR: -
T: Gavin SmithJ: Julius Mphanya

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Dads Roots (9/4), Duke Of Cards (11/4), Wood For The Trees (7/1), Toastmaster (7/1), Zabivaka (15/2), Go Goodfellow (10/1), Burnt Rock (14/1), Twice A Poet (14/1), Captain Parker (16/1), Elusive Kat (25/1), For Luck Sake (25/1), Emerito (25/1)

