Meetings
11:40 Fairview Mon 27 January 2020
1
(9)
49-6OR: D
2/1
2
(7)
49-6OR: CD
9/1
3
(1)
69-6OR: D
11/2
4
(8)
Microbeb5
69-6OR: D
14/1
5
(6)
49-5OR:
9/1
6
(5)
49-5OR:
10/1
7
(10)
59-5OR:
7/2
8
(3)
Orlandab41
49-5OR: C
14/1
9
(4)
49-4OR: CD
20/1
10
(11)
49-3OR:
20/1
11
(12)
49-3OR: CD
16/1
12
(2)
59-1OR:
33/1
Betting
Forecast
Margot's Magic (2/1), Fee Fi Foe Fum (7/2), Travel Guide (11/2), Great Achievement (9/1), Elusive Jaid (9/1), On The Scent (10/1), Orlanda (14/1), Microbe (14/1), Tawny Jet (16/1), Beneficiary (20/1), Wind Finder (20/1), Green Caviar (33/1)
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
