Meetings

11:40 Fairview Mon 27 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Tab Pays The Full Dividend, No Limits Novice Plate (F & M)
  • 5f 212y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR31,895.002ndR10,992.003rdR5,496.004thR2,748.005thR1,099.006thR550.007thR550.008thR550.009thR550.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:11:42:14
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(9)
Margot's Magic10
49-6OR: D
2/1
T: Grant PaddockJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
2
(7)
Elusive Jaid35
49-6OR: CD
9/1
T: T LaingJ: Teaque Gould
3
(1)
Travel Guide41
69-6OR: D
11/2
T: T LaingJ: C Maujean
4
(8)
Microbeb5
69-6OR: D
14/1
T: Hekkie StrydomJ: Charles Ndlovu
5
(6)
Great Achievement31
49-5OR:
9/1
T: Alan GreeffJ: Kendall Minnie
6
(5)
On The Scent51
49-5OR:
10/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Keanen Steyn
7
(10)
Fee Fi Foe Fum90
59-5OR:
7/2
T: Alan GreeffJ: Greg Cheyne
8
(3)
Orlandab41
49-5OR: C
14/1
T: Grant PaddockJ: Denis Schwarz
9
(4)
Wind Finder59
49-4OR: CD
20/1
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Wayne Agrella
10
(11)
Beneficiary5
49-3OR:
20/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Donald Bogaleboile
11
(12)
Tawny Jet28
49-3OR: CD
16/1
T: Alan GreeffJ: M J Byleveld
12
(2)
Green Caviar24
59-1OR:
33/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: Marco V'Rensburg

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Margot's Magic (2/1), Fee Fi Foe Fum (7/2), Travel Guide (11/2), Great Achievement (9/1), Elusive Jaid (9/1), On The Scent (10/1), Orlanda (14/1), Microbe (14/1), Tawny Jet (16/1), Beneficiary (20/1), Wind Finder (20/1), Green Caviar (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby