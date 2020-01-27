Meetings

11:55 Cagnes-sur-Mer Mon 27 January 2020

  • Des Grillons Handicap
  • 6f 101y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€9,449.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€1,050.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Winning time:-Off time:11:58:58
1
(10)
Rose Petalb114
49-6OR:
12/1
T: H A PantallJ: J Guillochon
2
(1)
Vitabella13
59-5OR: D
10/3
T: J CarayonJ: M Guyon
3
(3)
Asturias Roadv12
49-2OR:
14/1
T: Mlle V DissauxJ: E Hardouin
4
(4)
Ribot Dreamb10
79-1OR:
15/2
T: C BoutinJ: A Crastus
5
(5)
Gottingenv13
108-13OR: D
11/1
T: R MartensJ: K Barbaud
6
(12)
Star Of Parisv13
78-13OR: CD
5/1
T: F X BelvisiJ: S Pasquier
7
(13)
Buchiman6
48-13OR:
33/1
T: J CarayonJ: V Cheminaud
8
(2)
Less Toi Aller12
48-13OR:
50/1
T: M KrebsJ: G Millet
9
(8)
Shot In The Dark7
78-12OR: D
25/1
T: C BoutinJ: H Mouesan (6)
10
(6)
Straterique12
48-10OR:
50/1
T: M KrebsJ: M Grandin
11
(7)
Peaky Blynderv14
58-9OR:
7/1
T: P CottierJ: T Bachelot
12
(11)
Honiarab14
78-5OR:
10/3
T: F VermeulenJ: C Demuro
13
(9)
Black Princessv23
88-1OR:
18/1
T: M PlanardJ: A Lemaitre
14
(14)
Montalbanv14
138-0OR: CD
11/1
T: D De WaeleJ: D Santiago (3)

Betting

Forecast

Honiara (10/3), Vitabella (10/3), Star Of Paris (5/1), Peaky Blynder (7/1), Ribot Dream (15/2), Montalban (11/1), Gottingen (11/1), Rose Petal (12/1), Asturias Road (14/1), Black Princess (18/1), Shot In The Dark (25/1), Buchiman (33/1), Straterique (50/1), Less Toi Aller (50/1)

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
