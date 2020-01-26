Meetings

19:40 Tampa Bay Downs Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$8,946.002nd$2,840.003rd$1,420.004th$994.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:42:55
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Paradise Island417
58-7OR: 97D
7/2
T: Kathleen O'ConnellJ: Daniel Centeno
2
(2)
Honest To Goodness23
58-7OR: 93D
7/1
T: Carlos SilvaJ: Pablo Morales
3
(3)
Pure Luckb16
58-7OR: 82D
8/1
T: David FisherJ: Angel Stanley
4
(4)
Quality Stepb123
48-7OR: 80D
7/1
T: Keith NationsJ: Raul Mena
5
(5)
Fade Awayb1182
48-7OR: 91D
5/1
T: Chad StewartJ: Jose Batista
6
(6)
Fast Flying Fred31
88-7OR: 83D
33/1
T: James TsirigotisJ: Jose Garcia
7
(7)
Flight Deck65
58-7OR: 91D
7/1
T: Michael WrightJ: Angel Suarez
8
(8)
Liz More Boy61
68-7OR: 84BF
33/1
T: Michael FennessyJ: Ronald Allen Jr
9
(9)
Truly Stellar23
48-7OR: 75
33/1
T: Gerald BennettJ: Scott Spieth
10
(10)
Honey Dont15
58-7OR: 98D
2/1
T: Timothy HillsJ: Antonio Gallardo

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Tactical Quality16
48-7OR: 86
T: Tim GlyshawJ: Angel Suarez
12
(12)
Whitecap Bay7
48-7OR: 73
T: Joan ScottJ: Gary Wales
13
(13)
Man Upstairs21
78-7OR: 78
T: Patty BurnsJ: Marcelo Almeida
14
(14)
Shidoshi35
68-7OR: 83
T: Antonio SanoJ: Antonio Gallardo

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Honey Dont (2/1), Paradise Island (7/2), Fade Away (5/1), Tactical Quality (13/2), Honest To Goodness (7/1), Quality Step (7/1), Flight Deck (7/1), Pure Luck (8/1), Truly Stellar (33/1), Liz More Boy (33/1), Fast Flying Fred (33/1), Shidoshi (50/1), Man Upstairs (50/1), Whitecap Bay (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby