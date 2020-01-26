Meetings
17:32 Tampa Bay Downs Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 64
9/2
2
(2)
Tithed18
38-8OR: 79
13/8
3
(3)
38-8OR:
40/1
4
(4)
38-8OR:
15/2
5
(5)
38-8OR:
5/1
6
(6)
38-8OR:
9/4
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Tithed (13/8), Estilo Peligroso (9/4), Sir Swaysalot (9/2), Kid Drama (5/1), Tinker's Pal (15/2), Rubenslegacy (40/1)
Next Race Off
00:00 Charles Town
5
(5)
Into Bluegrass
J: Victor Rodriguez
1
(1)
Way Ahead Of You
J: Christian Hiraldo
6
(6)
Thanks Mom
J: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
3
(3)
Takachanceonme
J: Reshawn Latchman
2
(2)
Lady Rebel
J: Arnaldo Bocachica
4
(4)
Identity Theft
J: Denis Araujo
