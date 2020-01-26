Meetings

13:30 Sedgefield Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Sprayclad UK Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 3f 65y, Soft (Good to Soft in Places)
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 7.1sOff time:13:30:57
1
Skipping Onp154
1111-8OR: 114C
25/1
T: Laura MorganJ: Adam Wedge

Hacked up in a 2m4f novices' handicap chase at Carlisle (heavy) in April 2018 and was hit hard by the handicapper afterwards; well beaten and mistakes on latest appearance when pulling up at Lingfield; cheekpieces go on for the first time.

2
Manofthemoment26
611-7OR: 113
9/4
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

Dual winning hurdler at up to 2m4f earlier in the year who has shown an aptitude for chasing since returning to action; gamely won last time out at Warwick over a similar trip; possibly more to come and genuine contender.

3
Enrichissantp183
611-4OR: 110WS
9/1
T: D G BridgwaterJ: Brendan Powell

Winner of a 2m3½f Huntingdon novice hurdle on good ground and won't want the ground too testing; tailed off on recent chase debut in November; others preferred although worth noting he's had a breathing operation since last seen.

4
Mine's A Pinth,t29
811-3OR: 109
9/1
T: K BurkeJ: Thomas Bellamy

Fair 17L eighth in a handicap chase over an extended 2m when making his seasonal debut at Newbury (soft) at the end of last month; has winning form so worth a check in the market.

5
Oscar Wilde31
611-3OR: 109
11/8
T: Mrs S J SmithJ: Danny Cook

From a good family who showed some ability of hurdles last season; decent performance on only third chase start at Market Rasen last month; entitled to improve and worthy of closer examination.

6
Ringaringarosie16
711-0OR: 106CD
5/1
T: M TodhunterJ: Danny McMenamin (5)

Thriving currently in this sphere, building on earlier promise when scoring over course and distance in October, and following up despite drop to 2m on penultimate start; front runner.

Oscar Wilde (11/8), Manofthemoment (9/4), Ringaringarosie (5/1), Enrichissant (9/1), Mine's A Pint (9/1), Skipping On (25/1)

Verdict

OSCAR WILDE showed plenty of promise on only his third chase outing at Market Rasen to be considered as the selection in this interesting contest. The six-year-old needs to improve his jumping but if doing so he has an excellent chance for his in-form trainer. Ringaringarosie arguably put up a better effort in defeat last time out when failing to land a hat-trick: She is certainly going in the right direction and loves it around this track. Manofthemoment is another chaser on the upgrade and if progressing again should go well.
  1. Oscar Wilde
  2. Manofthemoment
  3. Ringaringarosie

