13:30 Sedgefield Sun 26 January 2020
Hacked up in a 2m4f novices' handicap chase at Carlisle (heavy) in April 2018 and was hit hard by the handicapper afterwards; well beaten and mistakes on latest appearance when pulling up at Lingfield; cheekpieces go on for the first time.
Dual winning hurdler at up to 2m4f earlier in the year who has shown an aptitude for chasing since returning to action; gamely won last time out at Warwick over a similar trip; possibly more to come and genuine contender.
Winner of a 2m3½f Huntingdon novice hurdle on good ground and won't want the ground too testing; tailed off on recent chase debut in November; others preferred although worth noting he's had a breathing operation since last seen.
Fair 17L eighth in a handicap chase over an extended 2m when making his seasonal debut at Newbury (soft) at the end of last month; has winning form so worth a check in the market.
From a good family who showed some ability of hurdles last season; decent performance on only third chase start at Market Rasen last month; entitled to improve and worthy of closer examination.
Thriving currently in this sphere, building on earlier promise when scoring over course and distance in October, and following up despite drop to 2m on penultimate start; front runner.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Oscar Wilde (11/8), Manofthemoment (9/4), Ringaringarosie (5/1), Enrichissant (9/1), Mine's A Pint (9/1), Skipping On (25/1)
Verdict
- Oscar Wilde
- Manofthemoment
- Ringaringarosie
