13:00 Sedgefield Sun 26 January 2020
Made a seamless transition to the handicap ranks when scoring by seven-length over course and distance in December in heavy ground; unable to follow that up next time over slightly shorter in similar conditions; needs to bounce back.
Successful on his first completed start over hurdles this formerly useful Flat stayer has done the rounds in terms of training yards of late. Found life tougher under revised mark last twice; capable but could be similar story again.
Last three runs over hurdles have been generally consistent but is very exposed now at the age of 11 and has never won off such a high mark in the past and difficult to see where improvement will come from.
Rated 6lb lower than whewinning by 2¼L at Catterick (2m3½f, soft) in January 2018; slowly improving since returning from long absence with best run coming on latest start at Newcastle; more needed but going the right way at present.
Dual Flat winner who added a hurdles success to his CV when winning a juvenile contest at Fontwell (2m1½f, soft) last month. Initial mark looks stiff judged purely on racecourse achievements, but open to improvement and not ruled out.
Took a big stride forward to land a Punchestown handicap late last month after a string of below par efforts; certainly looks on the upgrade but handicapper has taken no chances raising him a whopping 18lbs for that success.
Has some fair form on the Flat and over timber in France but has failed to translate that with three average performances to date including latest at Wetherby in December; too soon to write off but others seem more capable.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Ninepointsixthree
|9
|11-12
|3/1
|T: Sam EnglandJ: Jonathan England
Betting
Forecast
Masters Apprentice (6/4), Zamani (10/3), Crackdeloust (6/1), Cedar Hill (6/1), Xpo Universel (8/1), Mister Manduro (18/1), Lucou (40/1)
Verdict
- Zamani
- Crackdeloust
- Cedar Hill
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.