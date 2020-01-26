Meetings

13:00 Sedgefield Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Angel Trust Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 178y, Soft (Good to Soft in Places)
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£450.005th£450.006th£450.007th£450.008th£450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 18.7sOff time:13:01:08
1
Masters Apprentice29
512-7OR: 122CD
6/4
T: M WalfordJ: Alexander Thorne (5)

Made a seamless transition to the handicap ranks when scoring by seven-length over course and distance in December in heavy ground; unable to follow that up next time over slightly shorter in similar conditions; needs to bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Mister Manduro28
611-9OR: 110
18/1
T: Mrs A HamiltonJ: Craig Nichol

Successful on his first completed start over hurdles this formerly useful Flat stayer has done the rounds in terms of training yards of late. Found life tougher under revised mark last twice; capable but could be similar story again.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Xpo Universelp,t17
1111-8OR: 109D
8/1
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: K Yeoman (7)

Last three runs over hurdles have been generally consistent but is very exposed now at the age of 11 and has never won off such a high mark in the past and difficult to see where improvement will come from.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Crackdeloustp22
811-8OR: 109CD
6/1
T: B EllisonJ: Henry Brooke

Rated 6lb lower than whewinning by 2¼L at Catterick (2m3½f, soft) in January 2018; slowly improving since returning from long absence with best run coming on latest start at Newcastle; more needed but going the right way at present.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Zamani47
411-7OR: 119
10/3
T: D G BridgwaterJ: Brendan Powell

Dual Flat winner who added a hurdles success to his CV when winning a juvenile contest at Fontwell (2m1½f, soft) last month. Initial mark looks stiff judged purely on racecourse achievements, but open to improvement and not ruled out.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Cedar Hillt26
611-6OR: 107
6/1
T: I JardineJ: Callum Bewley

Took a big stride forward to land a Punchestown handicap late last month after a string of below par efforts; certainly looks on the upgrade but handicapper has taken no chances raising him a whopping 18lbs for that success.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Lucou30
410-5OR: 103
40/1
T: Micky HammondJ: A P Cawley

Has some fair form on the Flat and over timber in France but has failed to translate that with three average performances to date including latest at Wetherby in December; too soon to write off but others seem more capable.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Ninepointsixthree911-123/1
T: Sam EnglandJ: Jonathan England

Betting

Forecast

Masters Apprentice (6/4), Zamani (10/3), Crackdeloust (6/1), Cedar Hill (6/1), Xpo Universel (8/1), Mister Manduro (18/1), Lucou (40/1)

Verdict

Given a lack of stand out competitors ZAMANI is taken to follow up his recent success at Fontwell under similar expected conditions for train Brendan Powell. The four-year-old will need to brush up his jumping but if able to do so he could have the beating of his rivals. Crackdeloust is well weighted on previous form and has been slowly improving since returning from a long break. His recent runner-up run at Wetherby was decent and should go well if building on that. The handicapper has taken no chances with recent winner Cedar Hill but Iain Jardine's new recruit is respected nevertheless.
  1. Zamani
  2. Crackdeloust
  3. Cedar Hill

Video Replay

