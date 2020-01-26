Verdict

Zamani Crackdeloust Cedar Hill

Given a lack of stand out competitorsis taken to follow up his recent success at Fontwell under similar expected conditions for train Brendan Powell. The four-year-old will need to brush up his jumping but if able to do so he could have the beating of his rivals.is well weighted on previous form and has been slowly improving since returning from a long break. His recent runner-up run at Wetherby was decent and should go well if building on that. The handicapper has taken no chances with recent winnerbut Iain Jardine's new recruit is respected nevertheless.