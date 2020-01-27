Meetings

  • Race 10 - Stakes
  • 1m 110y, Good
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner$47,250.002nd$15,000.003rd$7,500.004th$5,250.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:50:49
1
(1)
Texas Belle119
88-11OR: 89D
50/1
T: Mindy WillisJ: Rodolfo Guerra
2
(2)
Winning Envelope29
48-11OR: 105D
5/2
T: Chris BlockJ: Flavien Prat
3
(3)
Quinn Murphy31
68-4OR: 96D
25/1
T: Karl BrobergJ: David Cabrera
5
(5)
Oh My36
68-4OR: 105BFD
8/1
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Ricardo Jr Santana
6
(6)
Dream Passage66
68-11OR: 108D
1/1
T: Brad CoxJ: Florent Geroux
7
(7)
She's Pretty Lucky38
58-11OR: 95D
16/1
T: Eddie KenneallyJ: Corey Lanerie
8
(8)
Alternative Slew42
48-11OR: 93D
25/1
T: Randy OberlanderJ: Iram Diego
9
(9)
Orageuse31
58-11OR: 96BFD
22/1
T: Brendan WalshJ: Adam Beschizza
10
(10)
Cowgirls Like Us197
48-11OR: 91D
20/1
T: W CalhounJ: Deshawn Parker
11
(11)
Curlin's Journey29
58-11OR: 109D
11/2
T: Dallas KeenJ: Jose Valdivia Jr
12
(12)
Discreet Smile142
48-11OR: 85D
33/1
T: Larry StroopeJ: Ivan Arellano

Non-Runners

4
(4)
Corluna142
58-11OR: 89
T: Sarah DelanyJ: Ernesto Valdez Jiminez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Dream Passage (1/1), Winning Envelope (5/2), Curlin's Journey (11/2), Oh My (8/1), She's Pretty Lucky (16/1), Cowgirls Like Us (20/1), Corluna (20/1), Orageuse (22/1), Alternative Slew (25/1), Quinn Murphy (25/1), Discreet Smile (33/1), Texas Belle (50/1)

