Meetings
00:35 Sam Houston Race Park Mon 27 January 2020
1
(1)
Texas Belle119
88-11OR: 89D
50/1
2
(2)
48-11OR: 105D
5/2
3
(3)
68-4OR: 96D
25/1
5
(5)
Oh My36
68-4OR: 105BFD
8/1
6
(6)
68-11OR: 108D
1/1
7
(7)
58-11OR: 95D
16/1
8
(8)
48-11OR: 93D
25/1
9
(9)
Orageuse31
58-11OR: 96BFD
22/1
10
(10)
48-11OR: 91D
20/1
11
(11)
58-11OR: 109D
11/2
12
(12)
48-11OR: 85D
33/1
Non-Runners
4
(4)
Corluna142
58-11OR: 89
T: Sarah DelanyJ: Ernesto Valdez Jiminez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Dream Passage (1/1), Winning Envelope (5/2), Curlin's Journey (11/2), Oh My (8/1), She's Pretty Lucky (16/1), Cowgirls Like Us (20/1), Corluna (20/1), Orageuse (22/1), Alternative Slew (25/1), Quinn Murphy (25/1), Discreet Smile (33/1), Texas Belle (50/1)
