Meetings

17:35 Gulfstream Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 2 - Maiden Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$13,230.002nd$4,200.003rd$2,100.004th$1,470.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:43:43
1
(1)
Sweet Belen57
38-8OR: 70
7/4
T: Katherine RitvoJ: Cristian Torres (5)
2
(2)
Signing Bonus23
38-8OR: 50
28/1
T: Marcy BrooksJ: Victor Lebron
3
(3)
Water Wizard31
38-8OR: 58
50/1
T: Angel MedinaJ: Luis Quiroz
4
(4)
Kingston Time23
38-8OR: 32
40/1
T: Donald HuntJ: Nik Juarez
5
(5)
Anothersongndance84
38-8OR: 57
9/1
T: Gary JacksonJ: Marcos Meneses
6
(6)
Glitter Girlb137
38-8OR:
6/1
T: Ralph NicksJ: Emisael Jaramillo
7
(7)
Lady Denisseb123
38-8OR: 46
66/1
T: Ramon MinguetJ: Gaddiel Martinez (7)
8
(8)
Dixieland Dreamb131
38-8OR: 64
11/1
T: Joseph OrsenoJ: Romero Maragh (5)
9
(9)
Nenita
38-8OR:
50/1
T: Antonio SanoJ: Silvia Zapico
10
(10)
Happy Loudon
38-8OR:
5/1
T: Amador SanchezJ: Hector Berrios
11
(11)
Queen Marcellab1112
38-8OR: 51
25/1
T: Gustavo AmayaJ: Fanny Olsson
12
(12)
Harts N Flowers52
38-8OR: 67BF
15/8
T: Herbert MillerJ: Luis Saez

Non-Runners

13
(13)
Vickythebest70
38-8OR: 67
T: Victor BarbozaJ: Santiago Gonzalez
14
(14)
Mystic Comin Home16
38-8OR: 46
T: Daniel PitaJ: Cristian Torres
15
(15)
Waterloo Sunset42
38-8OR: 56
T: Juan AlvaradoJ: Edgard Zayas
16
(16)
Awesome Foxy Lady31
38-8OR: 41
T: Oscar GonzalezJ: Marcos Meneses

Betting

Forecast

Sweet Belen (7/4), Harts N Flowers (15/8), Vickythebest (3/1), Happy Loudon (5/1), Glitter Girl (6/1), Waterloo Sunset (8/1), Anothersongndance (9/1), Dixieland Dream (11/1), Mystic Comin Home (20/1), Awesome Foxy Lady (20/1), Queen Marcella (25/1), Signing Bonus (28/1), Kingston Time (40/1), Nenita (50/1), Water Wizard (50/1), Lady Denisse (66/1)

