Meetings

17:00 Gulfstream Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 1m 110y, Firm
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner$31,500.002nd$10,000.003rd$4,999.004th$3,501.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:17:09:12
1
(1)
Forced Family Fun29
38-8OR: 65
40/1
T: Ben ColebrookJ: Nik Juarez
2
(2)
Wasiyah
38-8OR:
40/1
T: Brendan WalshJ: Cristian Torres (5)
3
(3)
Acoustic Shadow
38-8OR:
15/8
T: Chad BrownJ: Javier Castellano
4
(4)
Lookintogetlucky25
38-8OR: 97
9/1
T: P BianconeJ: Romero Maragh (5)
5
(5)
Empress Amelia65
38-8OR: 80
33/1
T: William MottJ: Emisael Jaramillo
6
(6)
Madame Moon
38-8OR:
8/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
7
(7)
Fresco
38-8OR:
9/1
T: Christophe ClementJ: J R Leparoux
8
(8)
Lucky Polly25
38-8OR: 85
16/1
T: Mark CasseJ: Edgard Zayas
9
(9)
Wicked Mercuryb123
38-8OR: 85
25/1
T: Jane CibelliJ: Jairo Rendon
10
(10)
Look Me Over28
38-8OR: 85
9/2
T: Michael MatzJ: Luis Saez
11
(11)
Stuntingb128
38-8OR: 96BF
9/4
T: Todd PletcherJ: Jose Ortiz

Betting

Forecast

Acoustic Shadow (15/8), Stunting (9/4), Look Me Over (9/2), Madame Moon (8/1), Fresco (9/1), Lookintogetlucky (9/1), Lucky Polly (16/1), Wicked Mercury (25/1), Empress Amelia (33/1), Wasiyah (40/1), Forced Family Fun (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

