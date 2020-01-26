Meetings

20:53 Aqueduct Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Stakes
  • 7f, Sloppy
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$62,999.002nd$20,001.003rd$10,000.004th$7,000.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:53:50
2
(2)
Panthera Onca56
38-6OR: 92BF
11/4
T: Brad CoxJ: Jose Lezcano
3
(3)
Bay Jewel21
38-6OR: 83
22/1
T: Jr John Toscano,J: Dylan Davis
4
(4)
Well Brush Mytooth23
38-6OR: 81
12/1
T: J ServisJ: Kendrick Carmouche
5
(5)
Cruise And Danze43
38-6OR: 90
9/4
T: Jeremiah O DwyerJ: Eric Cancel
6
(6)
The New Miami36
38-6OR: 64
40/1
T: Gary GulloJ: Andre Worrie
7
(7)
Wicked Amber43
38-6OR: 79
33/1
T: Randi PersaudJ: Samuel Jr Camacho
8
(8)
Wiggle And Jiggle44
38-6OR: 83
5/1
T: Linda RiceJ: Manuel Franco
9
(9)
Miss Marissa50
38-6OR: 81
2/1
T: James RyersonJ: Junior Alvarado

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Love Of My Heart35
38-6OR: 87
T: Mark CasseJ: Declan Carroll

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Miss Marissa (2/1), Cruise And Danze (9/4), Love Of My Heart (5/2), Panthera Onca (11/4), Wiggle And Jiggle (5/1), Well Brush Mytooth (12/1), Bay Jewel (22/1), Wicked Amber (33/1), The New Miami (40/1)

Full Racecard

