Meetings
16:35 Vincennes Sat 25 January 2020
1
30-0OR:
66/1
2
30-0OR:
50/1
3
30-0OR:
15/2
4
30-0OR:
4/1
5
30-0OR:
4/1
6
30-0OR:
16/1
7
40-0OR:
28/1
8
Hidden Texas140
30-0OR:
8/1
9
30-0OR:
18/1
10
30-0OR:
33/1
11
40-0OR:
6/1
12
40-0OR:
11/4
13
30-0OR:
33/1
14
30-0OR:
16/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Hardy Williams (11/4), Hand Full (4/1), Hokkaido Jiel (4/1), Helboy D'alesa (6/1), Highlander Jayf (15/2), Hidden Texas (8/1), Hugo Du Bourg (16/1), Hornet De L'aumoy (16/1), Heros De Connee (18/1), Horus Des Champs (28/1), Hermes Du Gassel (33/1), Horizon Du Thay (33/1), Hull De Marions (50/1), Holmes Des Romains (66/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
