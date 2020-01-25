Meetings

16:35 Vincennes Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Chateaubriant - Attele
  • 1m 2f 205y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€17,010.002nd€5,400.003rd€2,700.004th€1,890.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:47:50
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Holmes Des Romains
30-0OR:
66/1
T: G Roig-balaguerJ: G Roig-balaguer
2
Hull De Marions
30-0OR:
50/1
T: B BourgoinJ: P Vercruysse
3
Highlander Jayf
30-0OR:
15/2
T: D CherbonnelJ: F Nivard
4
Hokkaido Jiel
30-0OR:
4/1
T: J L DersoirJ: M Abrivard
5
Hand Full
30-0OR:
4/1
T: R KuiperJ: B Goop
6
Hugo Du Bourg50
30-0OR:
16/1
T: J Van EeckhauteJ: J G Van Eeckhaute
7
Horus Des Champs23
40-0OR:
28/1
T: G VervaJ: P Y Verva
8
Hidden Texas140
30-0OR:
8/1
T: L BaudronJ: S Ernault
9
Heros De Connee18
30-0OR:
18/1
T: C H MalletJ: E Raffin
10
Hermes Du Gassel60
30-0OR:
33/1
T: Xavier BarroisJ: A Lamy
11
Helboy D'alesa23
40-0OR:
6/1
T: A GrimaultJ: D Thomain
12
Hardy Williams23
40-0OR:
11/4
T: S PrioulJ: F Prioul
13
Horizon Du Thay12
30-0OR:
33/1
T: A BarreJ: F Ouvrie
14
Hornet De L'aumoy18
30-0OR:
16/1
T: B BourgoinJ: M Mottier

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Hardy Williams (11/4), Hand Full (4/1), Hokkaido Jiel (4/1), Helboy D'alesa (6/1), Highlander Jayf (15/2), Hidden Texas (8/1), Hugo Du Bourg (16/1), Hornet De L'aumoy (16/1), Heros De Connee (18/1), Horus Des Champs (28/1), Hermes Du Gassel (33/1), Horizon Du Thay (33/1), Hull De Marions (50/1), Holmes Des Romains (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby