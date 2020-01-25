16:00 Vincennes Sat 25 January 2020
Au Nid De Gassard (9/4), Biniou De Connee (4/1), Altea De Piencourt (4/1), Bonheur De Nay (7/1), Botticino (15/2), Baron Daidou (8/1), Balzac Du Chatelet (18/1), Benoit Royal (22/1), Angel D'Or (22/1), Brandeis Jet (22/1), Boy Dancer (40/1), Belle Du Matin (40/1), Bel Air (40/1), Blackaro (50/1), Abercrombis (66/1), Agi De Crennes (80/1)
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.