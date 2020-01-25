Meetings

  Prix De Divonne Les Bains - Attele
  • 1m 5f 38y, Standard
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Fouesnant156
50-0OR:
40/1
T: Y BrisJ: Y Le Bris
2
Frisson De Brume209
50-0OR:
18/1
T: F CarpentierJ: B Ruet
3
Filou De Bourgogne75
50-0OR:
33/1
T: P CallierJ: Martin Cormy
4
Falco De Bellande494
50-0OR:
25/1
T: E FournigaultJ: E Fournigault
5
Full Metal Jacket90
50-0OR:
20/1
T: J CuoqJ: J Cuoq
6
Flavio Senoville11
50-0OR:
22/1
T: J M GauvinJ: Th Lemoine
7
Feeling Julry
50-0OR:
13/2
T: J P GauvinJ: J P Gauvin
8
Far West De Busset67
50-0OR:
12/1
T: A TintillierJ: G Vidal
9
Falco De Caponet18
50-0OR:
13/2
T: H Chauve-LaffayJ: H Chauve-Laffay
10
Falco D'argenviere126
50-0OR:
12/1
T: F JamardJ: F Jamard
11
Full D'amour67
50-0OR:
28/1
T: L PaleauJ: L Paleau
12
Falco De Busset126
50-0OR:
3/1
T: A TintillierJ: A Tintillier
13
Fangio Magic57
50-0OR:
11/1
T: J L VerriereJ: J L Verriere
14
Flocon De Ginai67
50-0OR:
28/1
T: P CallierJ: P Callier
15
Freddy Boy11
50-0OR:
5/1
T: Mickael CormyJ: Mickael Cormy
16
Fripon Du Jour67
50-0OR:
28/1
T: T H BussetJ: Th Busset
17
Fangio Des Iris67
50-0OR:
17/2
T: L LerenardJ: L Lerenard

Betting

Forecast

Falco De Busset (3/1), Freddy Boy (5/1), Falco De Caponet (13/2), Feeling Julry (13/2), Fangio Des Iris (17/2), Fangio Magic (11/1), Falco D'argenviere (12/1), Far West De Busset (12/1), Frisson De Brume (18/1), Full Metal Jacket (20/1), Flavio Senoville (22/1), Falco De Bellande (25/1), Fripon Du Jour (28/1), Flocon De Ginai (28/1), Full D'amour (28/1), Filou De Bourgogne (33/1), Fouesnant (40/1)

