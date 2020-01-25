Meetings
12:15 Pau Sat 25 January 2020
1
(9)
39-2OR:
2/1
2
(6)
Eau Vive58
39-2OR:
3/1
3
(1)
39-2OR:
11/1
4
(4)
39-2OR:
10/3
5
(5)
39-2OR:
25/1
6
(2)
39-2OR:
5/1
7
(8)
39-2OR:
25/1
8
(7)
39-2OR:
9/1
9
(3)
38-11OR:
40/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Mattina Forza (2/1), Eau Vive (3/1), Hallowed Song (10/3), Nuit D'alienor (5/1), La Catella (9/1), Hada Anjana (11/1), Cantonade (25/1), Sortosville (25/1), Reve De Barel (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed