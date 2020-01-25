Meetings

16:05 Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap (Class 6)
  • 6f 1y, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
(6)
Upavon15
109-11OR: 67CD
14/1
T: A W CarrollJ: A Kirby

Veteran gained most recent win over this trip at Wolverhampton in February 2018 on debut for this trainer; mixed bag since and well held in C&D claimer latest but Adam Kirby usually gets a tune from him.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(10)
Alicia Darcyb3
49-9OR: 65CD
8/1
T: Archie WatsonJ: Adam J McNamara

Four-time C&D winner, as recently as July, has been hit and miss since and beaten 3L over 7f here on Wednesday but handicapped to have a sound chance if in the mood.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(3)
Knockabout Queen15
49-7OR: 63D
13/2
T: A W CarrollJ: Kieren Fox

Four-time turf winner, built on a near miss at Wolverhampton to begin 2020 by scoring there over this trip 15 days ago; 3lb higher but one to considering in current mood.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
The Groove14
79-7OR: 63D
7/2
T: P D EvansJ: P J McDonald

Wins his share of races (four in 2019) and is on a workable mark if finding best stuff; made the frame over 7f here this month already and respected.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(9)
Aguerooop,t12
79-6OR: 62CD
9/2
T: C WallisJ: R Kingscote

Five of his eight career wins (8-46 on the AW) have come around here over 5f/6f and went close at Wolverhampton recently from this mark under Richard Kingscote; 4lb lower than when taking this race last year.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(1)
Seraphimb,t12
49-5OR: 61D
5/1
T: M BottiJ: Daniel Muscutt

Dark Angel filly, dead-heated over this trip at Wolverhampton last month from 2lb lower and can probably be forgiven lesser effort there recently (in front too soon). Should have a say.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(4)
Highland Acclaimh7
99-4OR: 60CD
9/1
T: D O'MearaJ: L P Keniry

Front-runner who won twice at the track at this time last year but has struggled since despite the dropping in the handicap, well held here last week again and others preferred despite easing 2lb.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(8)
Kath's Lustreb15
59-3OR: 59CD
12/1
T: R HughesJ: George Rooke (7)

Previous C&D winner, was fourth here behind Perfect Symphony 15 days ago and has only ¾L to find with that rival; useful claimer on board.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(2)
Perfect Symphonyv15
69-2OR: 58CD
12/1
T: Mark PattinsonJ: Oliver Stammers (7)

Took advantage of falling mark to score over C&D earlier in the month with Kath's Lustre close behind in fourth. Rider can claim 7lb this time so follow-up not beyond the realms.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(7)
Catheadans Furyt25
69-2OR: 58D
8/1
T: M R BosleyJ: Callum Shepherd

Beaten only a head when second to Kath's Lustre at Chelmsford in November over this trip, she was given plenty to do from the rear over C&D on most recent start and shouldn't be crossed off in any great haste.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
3Aguerooo69-87/2Full Result
T: C WallisJ: F Norton

Betting

Forecast

The Groove (7/2), Aguerooo (9/2), Seraphim (5/1), Knockabout Queen (13/2), Catheadans Fury (8/1), Alicia Darcy (8/1), Highland Acclaim (9/1), Perfect Symphony (12/1), Kath's Lustre (12/1), Upavon (14/1)

Verdict

Perfect Symphony took advantage of a falling mark when scoring over C&D recently and is closely matched with Kath's Lustre on that evidence. The former is well served in the follow up attempt with his rider now able to claim his 7lb and can't be underestimated. CATHEADANS FURY however was a good second to Kath's Lustre at Chelmsford in November and can go well here having been left with a lot to do from the rear over C&D last month when sent off favourite. In a wide open finale, last year's winner Aguerooo as well as in-form Knockabout Queen and Upavon – who tends to go well for Adam Kirby – are all dangers.
  1. Catheadans Fury
  2. Perfect Symphony
  3. Knockabout Queen

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

