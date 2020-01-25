16:05 Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020
Veteran gained most recent win over this trip at Wolverhampton in February 2018 on debut for this trainer; mixed bag since and well held in C&D claimer latest but Adam Kirby usually gets a tune from him.
Four-time C&D winner, as recently as July, has been hit and miss since and beaten 3L over 7f here on Wednesday but handicapped to have a sound chance if in the mood.
Four-time turf winner, built on a near miss at Wolverhampton to begin 2020 by scoring there over this trip 15 days ago; 3lb higher but one to considering in current mood.
Wins his share of races (four in 2019) and is on a workable mark if finding best stuff; made the frame over 7f here this month already and respected.
Five of his eight career wins (8-46 on the AW) have come around here over 5f/6f and went close at Wolverhampton recently from this mark under Richard Kingscote; 4lb lower than when taking this race last year.
Dark Angel filly, dead-heated over this trip at Wolverhampton last month from 2lb lower and can probably be forgiven lesser effort there recently (in front too soon). Should have a say.
Front-runner who won twice at the track at this time last year but has struggled since despite the dropping in the handicap, well held here last week again and others preferred despite easing 2lb.
Previous C&D winner, was fourth here behind Perfect Symphony 15 days ago and has only ¾L to find with that rival; useful claimer on board.
Took advantage of falling mark to score over C&D earlier in the month with Kath's Lustre close behind in fourth. Rider can claim 7lb this time so follow-up not beyond the realms.
Beaten only a head when second to Kath's Lustre at Chelmsford in November over this trip, she was given plenty to do from the rear over C&D on most recent start and shouldn't be crossed off in any great haste.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|3
|Aguerooo
|6
|9-8
|7/2
|Full Result
|T: C WallisJ: F Norton
Betting
Forecast
The Groove (7/2), Aguerooo (9/2), Seraphim (5/1), Knockabout Queen (13/2), Catheadans Fury (8/1), Alicia Darcy (8/1), Highland Acclaim (9/1), Perfect Symphony (12/1), Kath's Lustre (12/1), Upavon (14/1)
Verdict
- Catheadans Fury
- Perfect Symphony
- Knockabout Queen
