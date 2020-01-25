13:10 Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020
As good as ever when scoring in Class 2 company over C&D a week ago, has been nudged up 2lb but finds a good opportunity to follow up if in same mood now.
Ex-Ballydoyle inmate, finished in front of Petite Jack over C&D early in the month, with that rival since going to defeat the winner Battle Of Marathon last week. Should be bang there again.
Remains a couple of pounds clear of previous win-mark, experienced campaigner has been running well this winter but likely would appreciate a longer trip than this to get on the board.
C&D winner on New Year's Eve, only fourth last week behind Petite Jack but remains unexposed over this trip and wouldn't require a miracle to turn things around now 2lb better off with that rival.
Returned from 727 days off to win two of first three starts for this yard, including over C&D. Arguably unlucky not to score again when making up late ground behind Furzig here last time and is 2lb better off on ratings with that rival now.
Multiple course winner, the latest of those successes coming over C&D back in February; needs to find extra to reverse recent course form with Furzig/Entangling.
Much-improved on fourth AW starts when scoring over C&D late last month, up 3lb and in higher grade now so more is demanded but form through runner-up Battle Of Marathon suggests he demands plenty respect.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|3
|Fearsome
|5
|9-4
|1/1
|Full Result
|T: N P LittmodenJ: Joshua Bryan
Betting
Forecast
Pirate King (5/2), Entangling (11/4), Furzig (4/1), Cliffs Of Dooneen (9/2), Petite Jack (7/1), Exceeding Power (16/1), Busy Street (16/1)
Verdict
- Entangling
- Petite Jack
- Pirate King
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.