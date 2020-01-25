Meetings

13:10 Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020

  • Betway Handicap (Class 3)
  • 1m 4f, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£7,246.002nd£2,169.003rd£1,084.004th£543.005th£270.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 32.14sOff time:13:10:17
1
(1)
Petite Jackp7
79-13OR: 99CD
7/1
T: N B KingJ: B A Curtis

As good as ever when scoring in Class 2 company over C&D a week ago, has been nudged up 2lb but finds a good opportunity to follow up if in same mood now.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
Cliffs Of Dooneen21
59-10OR: 96
9/2
T: R M BeckettJ: R Kingscote

Ex-Ballydoyle inmate, finished in front of Petite Jack over C&D early in the month, with that rival since going to defeat the winner Battle Of Marathon last week. Should be bang there again.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Busy Street35
89-7OR: 93D
16/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Remains a couple of pounds clear of previous win-mark, experienced campaigner has been running well this winter but likely would appreciate a longer trip than this to get on the board.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(6)
Furzig7
59-7OR: 93BFCD
4/1
T: R A FaheyJ: Connor Murtagh (3)

C&D winner on New Year's Eve, only fourth last week behind Petite Jack but remains unexposed over this trip and wouldn't require a miracle to turn things around now 2lb better off with that rival.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(5)
Entangling25
69-6OR: 92BFCD
11/4
T: D R C ElsworthJ: William Carson

Returned from 727 days off to win two of first three starts for this yard, including over C&D. Arguably unlucky not to score again when making up late ground behind Furzig here last time and is 2lb better off on ratings with that rival now.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(3)
Exceeding Power25
98-13OR: 85CD
16/1
T: M R BosleyJ: R Havlin

Multiple course winner, the latest of those successes coming over C&D back in February; needs to find extra to reverse recent course form with Furzig/Entangling.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(4)
Pirate King28
58-11OR: 83CD
5/2
T: C FellowesJ: K Shoemark

Much-improved on fourth AW starts when scoring over C&D late last month, up 3lb and in higher grade now so more is demanded but form through runner-up Battle Of Marathon suggests he demands plenty respect.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
3Fearsome59-41/1Full Result
T: N P LittmodenJ: Joshua Bryan

Betting

Forecast

Pirate King (5/2), Entangling (11/4), Furzig (4/1), Cliffs Of Dooneen (9/2), Petite Jack (7/1), Exceeding Power (16/1), Busy Street (16/1)

Verdict

A case can be made for the majority of these. Petite Jack was a good winner over track and trip last time and remains closely matched with Cliffs Of Dooneen on recent form. New Year's Eve winner Furzig (only fourth behind Petite Jack last week) is in the same category but perhaps the lightly-raced ENTANGLING will trump them all. He looked a bit unlucky behind Furzig on this previous visit and could have more to offer. Another C&D winner, Pirate King, is also seriously considered.
  1. Entangling
  2. Petite Jack
  3. Pirate King

Video Replay

