Meetings

20:00 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • 32Red.com Fillies' Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m 2f 219y, Standard / Slow
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£3,752.002nd£1,116.003rd£558.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:2m 19.46sOff time:20:01:32
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(8)
Jamaican Jill21
510-5OR: 76
9/2
T: W R MuirJ: M Dwyer

Made all, and showed improved form when winning a 1½m handicap at Lingfield last time. Up 5lb for that, but this race is no stronger, and the main worry is that she has never shown her true form in three starts here.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(6)
Queen Constantineh45
410-3OR: 76CD
4/1
T: W JarvisJ: Gaia Boni (7)

Plenty went wrong here last time (slowly away and then raced freely), but is just 1lb higher than when winning over C&D in November, and has obvious claims in a weaker contest such as this.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(2)
Voit21
69-12OR: 69CD
3/1
T: C AllenJ: Gabriele Malune (3)

Usually slow to stride and inconsistent as a result, but back to form from a reduced mark when second of 10 to Crimewave at Lingfield last time, and has every chance of repeating that effort here.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Margie's Choiceh,v66
59-8OR: 65C
8/1
T: M MadgwickJ: Hector Crouch

Saves some of her better efforts for this venue, and back to form from reduced mark when 2l second of 12 to Guroor over C&D last time. Has place claims on that form, notwithstanding her rather inconsistent profile.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(5)
Oblatep13
49-7OR: 66
5/1
T: R BrislandJ: K T O'Neill

Won over 1m at Southwell on New Year's Day, and much better than the result when fourth of 7 to Velvet Vision at same course last time. One to consider, although change of surface complicates calculations.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(4)
Elegant Love37
49-6OR: 65
7/1
T: P D EvansJ: B A Curtis

Off the mark at the 16th attempt when landing a Chepstow seller in September, and several efforts subsequently have been of similar standard. Forgiven a poor run on Fibresand last time, but facing tougher rivals than she needs to here.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(7)
Pempiet45
49-4OR: 63
14/1
T: A M BaldingJ: Rob Hornby

Has talent, and won at Salisbury in May, but she has tended to finish weakly since then, and although she had a breathing operation in the late summer, subsequent runs have shown no upturn in fortunes. Bit to prove now.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(1)
Bird To Lovep21
68-11OR: 54CD
20/1
T: M D I UsherJ: Isobel Francis (7)

Just 3lb higher than when winning over C&D three starts back, but that is a standout on her recent card, and two subsequent efforts have been dreadful. More at home in a lesser grade, even if back to form.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Voi (3/1), Queen Constantine (4/1), Jamaican Jill (9/2), Oblate (5/1), Elegant Love (7/1), Margie's Choice (8/1), Pempie (14/1), Bird To Love (20/1)

Verdict

An interesting race to conclude, and while the pick on recent form, Jamaican Jill has obvious claims, she's perhaps better suited by Lingfield, and she has been well beaten in two handicap starts here. On the other hand, QUEEN CONSTANTINE and Voi are in-form C&D winners, and while both can be slow to stride, they will both put it up to the topweight if not getting too far adrift.
  1. Queen Constantine
  2. Voi
  3. Jamaican Jill

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby