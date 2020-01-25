20:00 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020
Made all, and showed improved form when winning a 1½m handicap at Lingfield last time. Up 5lb for that, but this race is no stronger, and the main worry is that she has never shown her true form in three starts here.
Plenty went wrong here last time (slowly away and then raced freely), but is just 1lb higher than when winning over C&D in November, and has obvious claims in a weaker contest such as this.
Usually slow to stride and inconsistent as a result, but back to form from a reduced mark when second of 10 to Crimewave at Lingfield last time, and has every chance of repeating that effort here.
Saves some of her better efforts for this venue, and back to form from reduced mark when 2l second of 12 to Guroor over C&D last time. Has place claims on that form, notwithstanding her rather inconsistent profile.
Won over 1m at Southwell on New Year's Day, and much better than the result when fourth of 7 to Velvet Vision at same course last time. One to consider, although change of surface complicates calculations.
Off the mark at the 16th attempt when landing a Chepstow seller in September, and several efforts subsequently have been of similar standard. Forgiven a poor run on Fibresand last time, but facing tougher rivals than she needs to here.
Has talent, and won at Salisbury in May, but she has tended to finish weakly since then, and although she had a breathing operation in the late summer, subsequent runs have shown no upturn in fortunes. Bit to prove now.
Just 3lb higher than when winning over C&D three starts back, but that is a standout on her recent card, and two subsequent efforts have been dreadful. More at home in a lesser grade, even if back to form.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Voi (3/1), Queen Constantine (4/1), Jamaican Jill (9/2), Oblate (5/1), Elegant Love (7/1), Margie's Choice (8/1), Pempie (14/1), Bird To Love (20/1)
Verdict
- Queen Constantine
- Voi
- Jamaican Jill
