Meetings
19:02 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
La Feve28
48-6OR: 105D
10/3
2
(2)
48-6OR: 101BF
8/1
3
(3)
48-6OR: 105
5/1
4
(4)
68-8OR: 109D
20/1
5
(5)
Devant28
48-6OR: 115D
12/1
6
(6)
58-10OR: 112D
1/1
7
(7)
78-8OR: 99D
50/1
8
(8)
Spy Ring30
68-6OR: 98
50/1
9
(9)
Limari28
58-8OR: 107D
25/1
10
(10)
48-6OR: 100
14/1
11
(11)
58-8OR: 102D
14/1
12
(12)
Picara42
58-10OR: 102D
66/1
Non-Runners
13
(13)
Ebullient24
48-6OR: 105
T: Michael MatzJ: Nik Juarez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Mitchell Road (1/1), La Feve (10/3), Atomic Blonde (5/1), Hidden Facts (8/1), Devant (12/1), Getmotherarose (14/1), Romantic Moment (14/1), Conquest Hardcandy (20/1), Ebullient (20/1), Limari (25/1), Diamond Play (50/1), Spy Ring (50/1), Picara (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed