Meetings

19:02 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Stakes
  • 7f 110y, Firm
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$94,500.002nd$29,999.003rd$15,000.004th$10,500.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:06:31
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
La Feve28
48-6OR: 105D
10/3
T: S Joseph JrJ: Tyler Gaffalione
2
(2)
Hidden Facts20
48-6OR: 101BF
8/1
T: Brian LynchJ: Flavien Prat
3
(3)
Atomic Blonde49
48-6OR: 105
5/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: Javier Castellano
4
(4)
Conquest Hardcandy112
68-8OR: 109D
20/1
T: Antonio SanoJ: Edgard Zayas
5
(5)
Devant28
48-6OR: 115D
12/1
T: H MotionJ: Chris Landeros
6
(6)
Mitchell Road42
58-10OR: 112D
1/1
T: William MottJ: Jose Ortiz
7
(7)
Diamond Play38
78-8OR: 99D
50/1
T: Anthony MargottaJ: J R Leparoux
8
(8)
Spy Ring30
68-6OR: 98
50/1
T: P BianconeJ: Romero Maragh
9
(9)
Limari28
58-8OR: 107D
25/1
T: Thomas AlbertraniJ: Luis Saez
10
(10)
Getmotherarose63
48-6OR: 100
14/1
T: Thomas BushJ: Joel Rosario
11
(11)
Romantic Moment106
58-8OR: 102D
14/1
T: Claude McgaugheyJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
12
(12)
Picara42
58-10OR: 102D
66/1
T: Jorge DelgadoJ: Joe Bravo

Non-Runners

13
(13)
Ebullient24
48-6OR: 105
T: Michael MatzJ: Nik Juarez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Mitchell Road (1/1), La Feve (10/3), Atomic Blonde (5/1), Hidden Facts (8/1), Devant (12/1), Getmotherarose (14/1), Romantic Moment (14/1), Conquest Hardcandy (20/1), Ebullient (20/1), Limari (25/1), Diamond Play (50/1), Spy Ring (50/1), Picara (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby