Meetings

17:58 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 7f, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$31,500.002nd$10,000.003rd$4,999.004th$3,501.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:03:51
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Make A Classic
38-8OR:
25/1
T: Ian WilkesJ: Chris Landeros
2
(2)
Youcantcatchcurlin
38-8OR:
40/1
T: Happy AlterJ: Edgard Zayas
3
(3)
Express Pharoah113
38-8OR: 72
7/1
T: Alexis DelgadoJ: Emisael Jaramillo
4
(4)
Sea Trident
38-8OR:
12/1
T: Jorge NavarroJ: Javier Castellano
6
(6)
Attachment Rate211
38-8OR: 56
40/1
T: Dale RomansJ: Flavien Prat
7
(7)
Ghost Game71
38-8OR: 79
40/1
T: Dale RomansJ: Nik Juarez
9
(9)
Unconquered Lea35
38-8OR: 97
2/1
T: Jr Benjamin Perkins,J: Luis Saez
10
(10)
Market Analysis
38-8OR:
6/5
T: Todd PletcherJ: John Velazquez
11
(11)
Precise Dancer
38-8OR:
11/2
T: Jorge NavarroJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
12
(12)
Tapi Frost14
38-8OR: 83
20/1
T: Amador SanchezJ: Hector Berrios

Non-Runners

5
(5)
O Driscoll
38-8OR: -
T: Victor BarbozaJ: Cristian Torres
8
(8)
Speightstown Again55
38-8OR: 84
T: Kenneth McPeekJ: Tyler Gaffalione

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Market Analysis (6/5), Unconquered Lea (2/1), Speightstown Again (9/2), Precise Dancer (11/2), Express Pharoah (7/1), O Driscoll (12/1), Sea Trident (12/1), Tapi Frost (20/1), Make A Classic (25/1), Attachment Rate (40/1), Ghost Game (40/1), Youcantcatchcurlin (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby