Verdict

Mercy Mercy Me Imperial Aura On The Slopes

Imperial Aura looks on a very good mark and there must be more to come from him, and he should get this run to suit, but this is competitive and plenty can be given chances.was impressive at Sandown and now he's finally got off the mark, may be able to follow up, despite having more to do here.will appreciate it drying out and has potential for much better, and On The Slopes keeps on running well in similar events to this, and ought to be on the premises at the business end.might be of interest to each-way players at a price.