13:15 Cheltenham Sat 25 January 2020
Looked a useful chasing recruit when beating the highly-touted Reserve Tank at Chepstow back in October, but nowhere near that form in two other starts this season and needs to get his year on track quickly; others looking better treated.
Going the right way over fences with two good jumping displays at Sandown and Plumpton on his last two starts, the form of which look solid; ground likely to be a bit quicker here but sound jumping will put him in good stead again; looks a threat.
Ready winner of his first two starts over fences before stepping up in trip at Kempton last time, readily put in his place by Commanche Red but sticking on well enough for second; needs another step forward here, but that's not impossible.
Useful hurdler that has made a solid start over fences, left alone to win at Fakenham but his second to Pym over further here last time reads well; handles most ground and drop back in trip not an issue, so must go close off same mark today.
Ran well enough on first two chase starts but improved a bundle to score easily at Fakenham last time, a win that' earned him a 10lb hike in the weights; this race a different kettle of fish, and he'll need to tidy his jumping up a bit as well.
There's the odd effort around here which would give him some hope off this mark, and the drop into handicap company will help, but he tends to make at least one serious mistake in a race, something he needs to cut out to hold best chance today.
Looked a picture of health at Sandown and duly proved too good for them, coming home strongly to take the prize and might now be getting his act together; work to do to turn earlier form with Champagne Court around, but that's possible.
Lengthy chasing sort that went down fighting against course specialist Erick Le Rouge at Kempton last time, and this track may well suit him even better; yard still firing in fits and starts, but he is improving and drying ground would be a plus.
Got off the mark with a win in a match at Haydock last time, making all and jumping well; on same mark today, trip and likely ground fine, but of more concern is the form of the yard, which has gone a bit quiet after a fantastic winter to date.
Has shown more than enough in four chase starts to think he can win a handicap or two off this mark, but has looked in need of a step up in trip on more than one occasion. On that score, a good pace here would help his cause, and he's not ruled out.
Form of his second at Newbury two starts ago has taken a knock, and he was well beaten at Ascot last time out, seemingly with no explanation; now takes a step up in trip, big positive is the form of the yard but makes limited appeal all the same.
Made it two wins in two chase starts when successful at Newbury on latest start (3m), although possibly a shade fortunate; this is tougher and a 5lb rise demands more, but she's going the right way and will be staying on when others have had enough.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Kildisart
|7
|11-7
|9/2
|T: B PaulingJ: D A Jacob
Betting
Forecast
Imperial Aura (5/1), Simply The Betts (11/2), Champagne Court (11/2), On The Slopes (15/2), Cloudy Glen (15/2), Sully D'Oc Aa (10/1), Court Master (11/1), Mercy Mercy Me (11/1), Jarveys Plate (12/1), Gowiththeflow (12/1), Encore Champs (25/1), Garo De Juilley (40/1)
Verdict
- Mercy Mercy Me
- Imperial Aura
- On The Slopes
