Meetings

17:15 Wolverhampton Fri 24 January 2020

  • Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap (Class 6)
  • 6f 20y, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 13.83sOff time:17:16:28
2
(9)
Man Of The Seap,t24
49-7OR: 60
13/2
T: N P MulhollandJ: B A Curtis

Landed four races in Jersey last year over 5.5f and went well on AW debut at Lingfield where 5f looked too sharp. Top rider retains the mount and definitely one to consider over this trip.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(8)
Dazacam15
69-5OR: 58C
125/1
T: Mrs Stella BarclayJ: P Mulrennan

All four victories came in the winter of 2016-17. Has been poor since and hard to be enthusiastic about her prospects.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Swissalv27
59-5OR: 58D
8/1
T: David DennisJ: D C Costello

Has winning form at this trip but has been campaigning further recently. Inclined to take a good hold so the drop in trip, a strong rider and a more appealing mark could be the recipe for success.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(2)
Black Isle Boy11
69-5OR: 58D
5/1
T: D C GriffithsJ: Jason Hart

Winless on AW and on a long losing run. Latest effort suggests he is below the standard that will be required to take this.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(4)
Griggyb21
49-5OR: 58BFD
7/4
T: S CurranJ: A Kirby

Failed to secure a clear run in his hat-trick bid and reunited with rider who was on board for those victories. Looks progressive and no surprise to see him in the mix.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(3)
Aquarius11
49-5OR: 58CD
16/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Capable on her day as she proved over C&D in November, but back to her less reliable standard on both starts since. No surprise should she decide to have a good day, but record shows it is more likely she will find something too good.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(11)
At Your Service45
69-3OR: 56D
10/1
T: Chelsea BanhamJ: Joey Haynes

Scored under this rider at Chelmsford a year ago off a similar mark. Has moved yards since and last three runs have been well below-par.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
(13)
Guardia Svizzerah18
69-3OR: 56D
25/1
T: Roger FellJ: Paula Muir (5)

Inconsistent type who scored at Chelmsford in November and produced his only reasonable effort since when runner-up here last time. A poor draw plus a rise in the weights makes him less appealing.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(10)
Rego Park Ladyb114
59-2OR: 55
80/1
T: A MurrayJ: T P Queally

Irish challenger whose best recent efforts have been at Hamilton and she has been poor on three previous AW attempts. Down to a good mark should the Tapeta surface prove more to her liking.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
12
(7)
Miracle Gardenp21
89-2OR: 55CD
25/1
T: R BrothertonJ: Lewis Edmunds

Winner of six AW races including three around here. Recent form has lacked consistency and even the pick of his last six races would give him plenty to find.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(6)
Our Man In Havana6
59-1OR: 54CD
6/1
T: A W CarrollJ: Elisha Whittington (7)

Three of his four victories have come around here. Has improved with each run for this yard after a lean spell and unlucky to bump into a well-handicapped sort last time. Looks a leading player.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Klopp8
410-0OR: 62
T: A BrittainJ: Cam Hardie
8
(12)
Fly The Nest5
49-4OR: 57
T: A W CarrollJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
9Indian Affair99-214/1Full Result
T: J M BradleyJ: K T O'Neill

Betting

Forecast

Griggy (7/4), Klopp (4/1), Black Isle Boy (5/1), Our Man In Havana (6/1), Man Of The Sea (13/2), Swissal (8/1), At Your Service (10/1), Fly The Nest (10/1), Aquarius (16/1), Miracle Garden (25/1), Guardia Svizzera (25/1), Rego Park Lady (80/1), Dazacam (125/1)

Verdict

Tony Carroll's horses are running well at present and it was no surprise to see OUR MAN IN HAVANA signal a return to form at Lingfield. The five-year-old is probably a few pounds better around here and he can take advantage of an appealing mark. Griggy and Klopp have obvious chances on current form, whilst Swissal has more going for him than recent outings suggest. An even bigger threat may come from Man Of The Sea who found 5f too sharp last time and has little to find in order to go close.
  1. Our Man In Havana
  2. Man Of The Sea
  3. Griggy

Video Replay

