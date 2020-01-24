17:15 Wolverhampton Fri 24 January 2020
Landed four races in Jersey last year over 5.5f and went well on AW debut at Lingfield where 5f looked too sharp. Top rider retains the mount and definitely one to consider over this trip.
All four victories came in the winter of 2016-17. Has been poor since and hard to be enthusiastic about her prospects.
Has winning form at this trip but has been campaigning further recently. Inclined to take a good hold so the drop in trip, a strong rider and a more appealing mark could be the recipe for success.
Winless on AW and on a long losing run. Latest effort suggests he is below the standard that will be required to take this.
Failed to secure a clear run in his hat-trick bid and reunited with rider who was on board for those victories. Looks progressive and no surprise to see him in the mix.
Capable on her day as she proved over C&D in November, but back to her less reliable standard on both starts since. No surprise should she decide to have a good day, but record shows it is more likely she will find something too good.
Scored under this rider at Chelmsford a year ago off a similar mark. Has moved yards since and last three runs have been well below-par.
Inconsistent type who scored at Chelmsford in November and produced his only reasonable effort since when runner-up here last time. A poor draw plus a rise in the weights makes him less appealing.
Irish challenger whose best recent efforts have been at Hamilton and she has been poor on three previous AW attempts. Down to a good mark should the Tapeta surface prove more to her liking.
Winner of six AW races including three around here. Recent form has lacked consistency and even the pick of his last six races would give him plenty to find.
Three of his four victories have come around here. Has improved with each run for this yard after a lean spell and unlucky to bump into a well-handicapped sort last time. Looks a leading player.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|9
|Indian Affair
|9
|9-2
|14/1
|Full Result
|T: J M BradleyJ: K T O'Neill
Betting
Forecast
Griggy (7/4), Klopp (4/1), Black Isle Boy (5/1), Our Man In Havana (6/1), Man Of The Sea (13/2), Swissal (8/1), At Your Service (10/1), Fly The Nest (10/1), Aquarius (16/1), Miracle Garden (25/1), Guardia Svizzera (25/1), Rego Park Lady (80/1), Dazacam (125/1)
Verdict
- Our Man In Havana
- Man Of The Sea
- Griggy
