Meetings

23:00 Penn National Fri 24 January 2020

  • Race 1 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$12,438.002nd$3,949.003rd$1,974.004th$1,382.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:00:49
1
(1)
Grace And Peace35
38-8OR: 55D
40/1
T: Jr Edward Coletti,J: Felix Pinero (5)
2
(2)
Madam Meena17
38-10OR: 79
9/2
T: Jamie NessJ: Angel Rodriguez
3
(3)
Steph's Princess29
38-10OR: 55D
16/1
T: Erin McClellanJ: Emilio Flores
4
(4)
Cullinan20
38-8OR: 87BFD
8/15
T: Brandon KulpJ: Edwin Gonzalez
5
(5)
Up Just In Time78
38-8OR: 56D
4/1
T: Jr Edward Coletti,J: Johan Rosado
6
(6)
Romantic Gizmo47
38-8OR: 72D
11/1
T: Michael AroJ: Luis Ocasio

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Cullinan (8/15), Up Just In Time (4/1), Madam Meena (9/2), Romantic Gizmo (11/1), Steph's Princess (16/1), Grace And Peace (40/1)

