15:45 Pau Fri 24 January 2020

  • Livron Handicap
  • 1m 3f 204y, Soft
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
1
(9)
Rochenkab22
79-6OR: D
4/1
T: M BrasmeJ: Alex Roussel
2
(3)
Pole Celesteb12
69-6OR: D
8/1
T: P FleurieJ: A Werle
3
(10)
Poevai22
59-5OR: D
11/4
T: S BrogiJ: M Forest
4
(11)
Golden Friendsb12
89-5OR:
16/1
T: Mlle C BeauvoirJ: Lily Le Pemp (3)
5
(8)
Hemiarton22
59-4OR:
25/1
T: J L PelletanJ: M Pelletan
6
(5)
Secret Pearlv18
69-1OR: D
5/1
T: P&F MonfortJ: J Auge
7
(2)
True Amiitie22
59-1OR:
25/1
T: Mlle C BoninJ: C Cadel
8
(6)
Sea Spectre14
68-13OR: D
12/1
T: Francisco SanchezJ: J Grosjean
9
(4)
Sunday Racer22
78-11OR: D
4/1
T: C GourdainJ: J Mobian (3)
10
(12)
Zeri14
58-11OR:
28/1
T: M RoldanJ: R C Montenegro
11
(1)
Escalav22
68-10OR: CD
22/1
T: C ChenuJ: V Chenet (3)
12
(7)
Cinquatia22
58-10OR:
12/1
T: S BrogiJ: J Plateaux (2)

Betting

Forecast

Poevai (11/4), Rochenka (4/1), Sunday Racer (4/1), Secret Pearl (5/1), Pole Celeste (8/1), Sea Spectre (12/1), Cinquatia (12/1), Golden Friends (16/1), Escala (22/1), Hemiarton (25/1), True Amiitie (25/1), Zeri (28/1)

