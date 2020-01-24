Meetings

14:35 Pau Fri 24 January 2020

  • D'estaut Handicap
  • 1m 1f 207y, Soft
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€8,820.002nd€2,800.003rd€1,399.004th€981.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:55:37
1
(8)
Vimv14
99-6OR: CD
7/2
T: C BoutinJ: V Seguy
2
(10)
Sandosideb12
99-6OR: D
4/1
T: C BoutinJ: M Forest
3
(1)
Dauphine Doree233
99-4OR:
12/1
T: Mlle V MercaderJ: R C Montenegro
4
(9)
Hallsome22
109-3OR: CD
18/1
T: L LarrigadeJ: C Cadel
5
(11)
Illuminatorv22
69-1OR:
7/1
T: Mlle C BeauvoirJ: A Werle
6
(6)
Picking Up Piecesb22
119-1OR: D
8/1
T: L LarrigadeJ: J Auge
7
(5)
Crack Mambo22
88-11OR: D
9/2
T: J CorduanJ: J Grosjean
8
(3)
Nador17
68-9OR:
20/1
T: E SimonJ: M Foulon
9
(4)
Khaleesi Mix17
68-8OR:
7/1
T: P AlvesJ: M Eon (3)
10
(2)
Tiger Folish22
78-8OR:
25/1
T: S ZulianiJ: A Gavilan
11
(12)
Louve Dancerv47
68-7OR:
9/1
T: G HeurtaultJ: G Guedj-gay
12
(7)
Ronchois22
78-6OR:
28/1
T: L CadotJ: G Trolley De Prevaux

Betting

Forecast

Vim (7/2), Sandoside (4/1), Crack Mambo (9/2), Illuminator (7/1), Khaleesi Mix (7/1), Picking Up Pieces (8/1), Louve Dancer (9/1), Dauphine Doree (12/1), Hallsome (18/1), Nador (20/1), Tiger Folish (25/1), Ronchois (28/1)

