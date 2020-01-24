Meetings
14:00 Pau Fri 24 January 2020
1
511-2OR:
11/4
2
Faipassib30
511-0OR:
7/4
3
510-10OR:
16/1
4
Flashkilleb14
510-10OR:
17/2
5
510-10OR:
7/1
6
Figueb30
510-7OR:
7/2
7
510-7OR:
50/1
9
Foster's24
510-3OR:
22/1
Non-Runners
8
Furia15
510-3OR: -
T: F NicolleJ: T Lemagnen
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Faipassi (7/4), Fret D'Estruval (11/4), Figue (7/2), Feu Du Large (7/1), Flashkille (17/2), Furia (14/1), Rocco Sun (16/1), Foster's (22/1), Flash Magic (50/1)
Rule 4
Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 5p in the pound
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
