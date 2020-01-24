12:00 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020
Is still a maiden after four appearances. He failed to shine on his handicap debut at Lingfield (1m4f) when he was 10th of 16 after going off at 18/1. Has been eased 4lb in the weights but he needs to improve.
A C&D winner who came close to success at Chelmsford (1m) last time out where he finished second of 10, a neck behind the winner. Has gone up just 2lb for that near miss. Leading contender.
Was successful at Chelmsford (1m) three runs ago. Did not finish too far away on his latest effort as he was third of 10 at Chelmsford (1m). Remains off the same mark. Worth consideration.
Remains a maiden after 13 starts. He has finished second on his last two runs though, including latest at Kempton (1m) on the AW in a 14 runner field. One for the shortlist off this 1lb higher mark.
Has yet to taste success in five appearances. Her form has not improved since joining handicap company. Came home at the rear of a 12 runner field at Southwell (7f) on her latest start. Needs to improve.
Her sole success came over this C&D. Was not too far away on her latest run when she was fifth of 12 at this course (1m2f), 2¼L behind the winner. Down to her last winning mark again. One to consider.
Has yet to break her maiden in 17 attempts. She was third of nine at Salisbury (1m) two runs ago, while last time out she finished seventh of 12 at that same C&D. Has been eased 5lb but others give off a greater appeal.
Does not win very often. His last victory came back in August at Salisbury (1m). He finished fifth of 13 on his latest outing at Kempton (1m) on the AW just two days ago. Needs to produce more.
Scored at Brighton (1m) back in August. Was only 1¾L away at Chelmsford (1m) on his latest run when he was fourth of 12 runners. Is down 1lb in the weights. Has each-way claims off this career low mark.
Still looking for her first victory after 19 appearances. She has been well held on her last three runs since having wind surgery. Finished sixth of 11 at Wolverhampton (7f) last time out. Is 7lb out of the weights here. Hard to fancy.
Yet to prevail in 10 outings. Came home seventh of nine runner earlier this month over this C&D after going off at 80/1. Is 9lb out of the weights so she has it all to do as she bids for her first victory.
Betting
Forecast
Azets (13/8), Chetan (4/1), Billie Beane (9/2), Caledonia Laird (7/1), Cristal Pallas Cat (9/1), Sharp Operator (10/1), Border Warrior (12/1), Haraz (16/1), Misty (20/1), Mrs Benson (20/1), Sixth Of June (50/1), Tintern Spirit (66/1)
Verdict
- Chetan
- Billie Beane
- Azets
