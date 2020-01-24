Meetings

12:00 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020

  • Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap (Class 6)
  • 1m 1y, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 37.81sOff time:12:06:45
1
(4)
Border Warrior34
49-7OR: 55
12/1
T: H CandyJ: Nicola Currie

Is still a maiden after four appearances. He failed to shine on his handicap debut at Lingfield (1m4f) when he was 10th of 16 after going off at 18/1. Has been eased 4lb in the weights but he needs to improve.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(3)
Chetanp10
89-7OR: 55BFCD
4/1
T: A W CarrollJ: L Morris

A C&D winner who came close to success at Chelmsford (1m) last time out where he finished second of 10, a neck behind the winner. Has gone up just 2lb for that near miss. Leading contender.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(6)
Sharp Operatorh10
79-6OR: 54D
10/1
T: C WallisJ: William Carson

Was successful at Chelmsford (1m) three runs ago. Did not finish too far away on his latest effort as he was third of 10 at Chelmsford (1m). Remains off the same mark. Worth consideration.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Azets20
49-6OR: 54
13/8
T: Jane Chapple-HyamJ: R Kingscote

Remains a maiden after 13 starts. He has finished second on his last two runs though, including latest at Kempton (1m) on the AW in a 14 runner field. One for the shortlist off this 1lb higher mark.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(8)
Mistyb121
49-5OR: 53
20/1
T: R M BeckettJ: Rob Hornby

Has yet to taste success in five appearances. Her form has not improved since joining handicap company. Came home at the rear of a 12 runner field at Southwell (7f) on her latest start. Needs to improve.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
(10)
Billie Beane22
59-4OR: 52CD
9/2
T: Dr J D ScargillJ: Thomas Greatrex (3)

Her sole success came over this C&D. Was not too far away on her latest run when she was fifth of 12 at this course (1m2f), 2¼L behind the winner. Down to her last winning mark again. One to consider.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
(11)
Mrs Benson141
59-3OR: 51
20/1
T: M BlanshardJ: Charles Bishop

Has yet to break her maiden in 17 attempts. She was third of nine at Salisbury (1m) two runs ago, while last time out she finished seventh of 12 at that same C&D. Has been eased 5lb but others give off a greater appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(9)
Haraz2
78-13OR: 47D
16/1
T: P ButlerJ: Grace McEntee (7)

Does not win very often. His last victory came back in August at Salisbury (1m). He finished fifth of 13 on his latest outing at Kempton (1m) on the AW just two days ago. Needs to produce more.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(7)
Cristal Pallas Cat60
58-12OR: 45D
9/1
T: R IngramJ: Rhiain Ingram (5)

Scored at Brighton (1m) back in August. Was only 1¾L away at Chelmsford (1m) on his latest run when he was fourth of 12 runners. Is down 1lb in the weights. Has each-way claims off this career low mark.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(2)
Tintern Spiritt18
48-12OR: 45
66/1
T: J M BradleyJ: Raul Da Silva

Still looking for her first victory after 19 appearances. She has been well held on her last three runs since having wind surgery. Finished sixth of 11 at Wolverhampton (7f) last time out. Is 7lb out of the weights here. Hard to fancy.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(5)
Sixth Of June13
68-12OR: 45
50/1
T: Simon EarleJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Yet to prevail in 10 outings. Came home seventh of nine runner earlier this month over this C&D after going off at 80/1. Is 9lb out of the weights so she has it all to do as she bids for her first victory.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

3
(12)
Caledonia Laird10
99-6OR: 54
T: Miss Gay KellewayJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
2Collate49-45/1Full Result
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: David Probert

Betting

Forecast

Azets (13/8), Chetan (4/1), Billie Beane (9/2), Caledonia Laird (7/1), Cristal Pallas Cat (9/1), Sharp Operator (10/1), Border Warrior (12/1), Haraz (16/1), Misty (20/1), Mrs Benson (20/1), Sixth Of June (50/1), Tintern Spirit (66/1)

Verdict

CHETAN was denied by just a neck last time out at Chelmsford but he can make up for that near miss here to prevail over this C&D once again. Billie Beane was not far away on her latest appearance and now she is back off her last winning mark, commands a lot of respect, while Azets has gone close on his latest two outings and should finishing in the frame on this latest attempt.
  1. Chetan
  2. Billie Beane
  3. Azets

Video Replay

