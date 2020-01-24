14:15 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020
Scored at Wolverhampton (5f) three starts ago by a short-head when going off as the 9/2 joint-favourite. Has gone close on his last two outings over 5f at Wolverhampton as he has finished second on both starts. One to consider.
A C&D winner who is without a success in 2019. He ran well at Wolverhampton (7f) on his penultimate outing when he was third of 11. Came back with just one horse behind him in a 10 runner contest at Southwell (6f) last time. Can't discount.
Was successful over this distance at Kempton on the AW back in October. Has been well held on her last three starts, including when she was fifth of eight at this course (5f) on her last outing. One for the shortlist.
Her sole victory so far came at this course over 5f back in June. She has failed to beat a single rival on her last three outings. Set for her opening run for her new yard here where she will also have a hood on for the first time. Best to watch.
A three-time C&D winner who is on for a hat-trick here after back-to-back victories at Chelmsford (6f). Has gone up 5lb for his latest win where he justified going off as the 6/4 favourite. Leading contender.
Her sole success came at Kempton (5f) in October 2017. Failed to shine in all four of her runs in 2019. She was seventh of 11 over this C&D on her latest attempt. Will wear blinkers for the first time. Needs to bounce back.
Yet to score in 25 attempts. Has not appeared since he was eighth of 12 runners at Chelmsford (5f) back in February after going off at 20/1. Needs to produce much more to break his maiden on this latest outing.
Has prevailed just once in her career to date and that came at Wolverhampton (6f). She was eighth of 11 over this C&D back in December. Will be 2lb out of the weights. Others make a greater appeal.
Betting
Forecast
Deeds Not Words (6/4), Sir Hector (15/8), Invisible Storm (6/1), Bernie's Boy (15/2), Illustrious Spirit (12/1), Mercers (14/1), Jonnysimpson (20/1), Brogans Bay (33/1), Stopdworldnletmeof (33/1), Yfenni (33/1)
Verdict
- Deeds Not Words
- Sir Hector
- Mercers
