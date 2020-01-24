Meetings

14:15 Lingfield Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap (Div 2) (Class 6)
  • 6f 1y, Standard
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 11.35sOff time:14:15:58
1
(1)
Sir Hector35
510-0OR: 57C
15/8
T: C WallisJ: William Carson

Scored at Wolverhampton (5f) three starts ago by a short-head when going off as the 9/2 joint-favourite. Has gone close on his last two outings over 5f at Wolverhampton as he has finished second on both starts. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(6)
Bernie's Boyp,t11
79-12OR: 55CD
15/2
T: P S McEnteeJ: Nicola Currie

A C&D winner who is without a success in 2019. He ran well at Wolverhampton (7f) on his penultimate outing when he was third of 11. Came back with just one horse behind him in a 10 runner contest at Southwell (6f) last time. Can't discount.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(3)
Mercersv7
69-11OR: 54CD
14/1
T: P ButlerJ: Grace McEntee (7)

Was successful over this distance at Kempton on the AW back in October. Has been well held on her last three starts, including when she was fifth of eight at this course (5f) on her last outing. One for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(2)
Brogans Bayh159
59-10OR: 53C
33/1
T: Mrs L J MonganJ: M Stainton

Her sole victory so far came at this course over 5f back in June. She has failed to beat a single rival on her last three outings. Set for her opening run for her new yard here where she will also have a hood on for the first time. Best to watch.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(4)
Deeds Not Wordsp6
99-8OR: 51CD
6/4
T: R BrislandJ: K T O'Neill

A three-time C&D winner who is on for a hat-trick here after back-to-back victories at Chelmsford (6f). Has gone up 5lb for his latest win where he justified going off as the 6/4 favourite. Leading contender.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
(9)
Jonnysimpsonb137
59-3OR: 45
20/1
T: L CarterJ: Callum Shepherd

Her sole success came at Kempton (5f) in October 2017. Failed to shine in all four of her runs in 2019. She was seventh of 11 over this C&D on her latest attempt. Will wear blinkers for the first time. Needs to bounce back.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
(7)
Stopdworldnletmeofb354
69-3OR: 45
33/1
T: D FloodJ: S W Kelly

Yet to score in 25 attempts. Has not appeared since he was eighth of 12 runners at Chelmsford (5f) back in February after going off at 20/1. Needs to produce much more to break his maiden on this latest outing.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(5)
Invisible Storm37
59-3OR: 45D
6/1
T: W StoneJ: Hollie Doyle

Has prevailed just once in her career to date and that came at Wolverhampton (6f). She was eighth of 11 over this C&D back in December. Will be 2lb out of the weights. Others make a greater appeal.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

6
(10)
Illustrious Spirit6
59-4OR: 47
T: Ali StrongeJ: Non Runner
10
(8)
Yfenni6
49-3OR: 45
T: J M BradleyJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Deeds Not Words (6/4), Sir Hector (15/8), Invisible Storm (6/1), Bernie's Boy (15/2), Illustrious Spirit (12/1), Mercers (14/1), Jonnysimpson (20/1), Brogans Bay (33/1), Stopdworldnletmeof (33/1), Yfenni (33/1)

Verdict

DEEDS NOT WORDS has won three times over this C&D and he can have more success on his hat-trick bid.Sir Hector has been in good form recently at Wolverhampton and is still off a mark he can be competitive off so is the biggest danger in the field, while Mercers must enter your calculations off this latest mark over a trip he was successful from back in October.
  1. Deeds Not Words
  2. Sir Hector
  3. Mercers

Video Replay

