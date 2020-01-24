Meetings

17:35 Gulfstream Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Maiden Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$13,860.002nd$4,400.003rd$2,200.004th$1,540.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:41:17
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Herculina55
38-8OR: 58
11/2
T: Wesley WardJ: Nik Juarez
2
(2)
Bust Out Lady60
38-8OR: 39
28/1
T: Michael LermanJ: Jairo Rendon
6
(6)
Zangarva21
38-8OR: 60
40/1
T: Patrick MarcondesJ: Marcos Meneses
8
(8)
La Flamenca28
38-8OR: 67
6/1
T: Marcial NavarroJ: Emisael Jaramillo
10
(10)
Miss My Macho29
38-8OR: 74
9/2
T: Katherine RitvoJ: Luca Panici
11
(11)
Fury Song48
38-8OR: 62
6/1
T: Alexis DelgadoJ: Santiago Gonzalez
12
(12)
Angel's Run40
38-7OR: 56
10/1
T: Scott BeckerJ: Paco Lopez
13
(13)
Debbies Utube Diva21
38-7OR: 65
18/1
T: Jena AntonucciJ: Fanny Olsson
14
(14)
Days Of Spring16
38-8OR: 84
11/8
T: Todd PletcherJ: Luis Saez
16
(16)
Time Shift41
38-8OR: 51
16/1
T: Philip SerpeJ: Edgard Zayas

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Special Beach
38-8OR: -
T: Gustavo AmayaJ: Miguel Vasquez
4
(4)
Ruthyla21
38-8OR: 56
T: Michael MakerJ: Jose Ortiz
5
(5)
Better Begin28
38-8OR: 78
T: Ralph NicksJ: Cristian Torres
7
(7)
Bee Wings23
38-8OR: 72
T: Brendan WalshJ: Romero Maragh
9
(9)
Pukalani23
38-8OR: 68
T: Ronald SpatzJ: Luca Panici
15
(15)
Silver Palms16
38-8OR: 72
T: Don SwickJ: Victor Lebron

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Days Of Spring (11/8), Better Begin (7/2), Bee Wings (4/1), Miss My Macho (9/2), Herculina (11/2), La Flamenca (6/1), Fury Song (6/1), Ruthyla (6/1), Pukalani (8/1), Angel's Run (10/1), Silver Palms (15/1), Time Shift (16/1), Debbies Utube Diva (18/1), Special Beach (20/1), Bust Out Lady (28/1), Zangarva (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:34 Santa Anita
1
(1)
Little Bird
J: Joel Rosario
7/4
3
(3)
She's So Special
J: Flavien Prat
5/2
2
(2)
Carpe Vinum
J: Abel Cedillo
3/1
5
(5)
Blue Sky Baby
J: Mario Gutierrez
9/2
4
(4)
Madame Bourbon
J: Drayden Dyke Van
14/1
6
(6)
Establish Justice
J: Umberto Rispoli
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby