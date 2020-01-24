Meetings
14:05 Fairview Fri 24 January 2020
1
(12)
69-6OR: D
11/2
2
(3)
69-6OR: D
9/4
3
(10)
69-0OR: CD
12/1
4
(7)
79-0OR: CD
16/1
5
(5)
89-0OR: D
33/1
6
(8)
78-9OR: CD
8/1
7
(11)
58-8OR: CD
10/3
8
(9)
Aldo35
58-7OR: D
7/1
9
(6)
88-7OR: CD
14/1
10
(4)
58-7OR: D
33/1
11
(2)
Copper Trailb42
68-7OR: CD
18/1
12
(1)
78-6OR: CD
16/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Elusive Heart (9/4), Voices Of Light (10/3), Dutch Philip (11/2), Aldo (7/1), Le Grand Rouge (8/1), Kimberley Star (12/1), Omega Onslaught (14/1), African Victory (16/1), Lord Balmoral (16/1), Copper Trail (18/1), Lets Play Ball (33/1), Royal Armour (33/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
