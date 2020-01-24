Meetings

14:05 Fairview Fri 24 January 2020

  • Fairview Merchant
  • 5f 212y, Soft
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR63,809.002ndR22,002.003rdR10,992.004thR5,496.005thR2,198.006thR1,099.007thR1,099.008thR1,099.009thR1,099.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:14:06:20
1
(12)
Dutch Philip28
69-6OR: D
11/2
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Wayne Agrella
2
(3)
Elusive Heart29
69-6OR: D
9/4
T: Glen KotzenJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
3
(10)
Kimberley Star28
69-0OR: CD
12/1
T: Alan GreeffJ: Teaque Gould
4
(7)
Lord Balmoral28
79-0OR: CD
16/1
T: Duncan McKenzieJ: M J Byleveld
5
(5)
Royal Armour56
89-0OR: D
33/1
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Kendall Minnie
6
(8)
Le Grand Rouge42
78-9OR: CD
8/1
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Marco V'Rensburg
7
(11)
Voices Of Light42
58-8OR: CD
10/3
T: Alan GreeffJ: Greg Cheyne
8
(9)
Aldo35
58-7OR: D
7/1
T: Alan GreeffJ: Charles Ndlovu
9
(6)
Omega Onslaughtb42
88-7OR: CD
14/1
T: T LaingJ: C Maujean
10
(4)
Lets Play Ball7
58-7OR: D
33/1
T: Sharon KotzenJ: Luyolo Mxothwa
11
(2)
Copper Trailb42
68-7OR: CD
18/1
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Denis Schwarz
12
(1)
African Victory56
78-6OR: CD
16/1
T: T LaingJ: Keanen Steyn

Betting

Forecast

Elusive Heart (9/4), Voices Of Light (10/3), Dutch Philip (11/2), Aldo (7/1), Le Grand Rouge (8/1), Kimberley Star (12/1), Omega Onslaught (14/1), African Victory (16/1), Lord Balmoral (16/1), Copper Trail (18/1), Lets Play Ball (33/1), Royal Armour (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

