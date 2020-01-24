Meetings
13:30 Fairview Fri 24 January 2020
1
(8)
Forehand25
69-6OR: BFD
12/1
2
(1)
Horse Haizib28
69-6OR: CD
5/1
3
(2)
59-6OR: CD
11/8
4
(10)
49-5OR: CD
10/1
5
(7)
78-13OR: CD
16/1
6
(6)
58-11OR:
14/1
8
(9)
68-9OR: CD
11/1
9
(4)
58-9OR: BFCD
3/1
10
(3)
Mrs O28
68-7OR: D
25/1
11
(5)
58-7OR:
18/1
Non-Runners
7
(11)
Seattle Tango21
78-9OR: -
T: T LaingJ: Denis Schwarz
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sunshine Mint (11/8), Undiscovered Gem (3/1), Horse Haizi (5/1), Captain Anne Bonny (10/1), Travel In Style (11/1), Forehand (12/1), Seattle Tango (12/1), Strawberry Wine (14/1), Stopthinkingofme (16/1), Twin Falls (18/1), Mrs O (25/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:34 Santa Anita
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed