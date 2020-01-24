Meetings

13:30 Fairview Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Betting World - 087 741 2777 Fm 85 Handicap (F & M)
  • 5f 212y, Soft
  • 10 Runners
  • WinnerR40,597.002ndR13,996.003rdR6,998.004thR3,499.005thR1,392.006thR696.007thR696.008thR696.009thR696.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:30:39
1
(8)
Forehand25
69-6OR: BFD
12/1
T: Alan GreeffJ: Teaque Gould
2
(1)
Horse Haizib28
69-6OR: CD
5/1
T: Duncan McKenzieJ: Yuzae Ramzan (9)
3
(2)
Sunshine Mint21
59-6OR: CD
11/8
T: Alan GreeffJ: Greg Cheyne
4
(10)
Captain Anne Bonny21
49-5OR: CD
10/1
T: T LaingJ: C Maujean
5
(7)
Stopthinkingofme21
78-13OR: CD
16/1
T: Alan GreeffJ: Charles Ndlovu
6
(6)
Strawberry Wineb21
58-11OR:
14/1
T: Sharon KotzenJ: Luyolo Mxothwa
8
(9)
Travel In Style21
68-9OR: CD
11/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Keanen Steyn
9
(4)
Undiscovered Gemb21
58-9OR: BFCD
3/1
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Marco V'Rensburg
10
(3)
Mrs O28
68-7OR: D
25/1
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Kendall Minnie
11
(5)
Twin Falls38
58-7OR:
18/1
T: Sharon KotzenJ: M J Byleveld

Non-Runners

7
(11)
Seattle Tango21
78-9OR: -
T: T LaingJ: Denis Schwarz

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sunshine Mint (11/8), Undiscovered Gem (3/1), Horse Haizi (5/1), Captain Anne Bonny (10/1), Travel In Style (11/1), Forehand (12/1), Seattle Tango (12/1), Strawberry Wine (14/1), Stopthinkingofme (16/1), Twin Falls (18/1), Mrs O (25/1)

