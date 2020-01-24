Meetings

12:20 Fairview Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Play Soccer 6, 10 And 13 Mr 91 Divided Handicap
  • 1m 1f 208y, Soft
  • 8 Runners
  • WinnerR42,044.002ndR14,491.003rdR7,255.004thR3,627.005thR1,447.006thR733.007thR733.008thR733.009thR733.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:12:20:43
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(4)
Laws Of Succession28
99-10OR: CD
14/1
T: Yvette BremnerJ: Yuzae Ramzan (9)
2
(5)
Frikkiev42
99-2OR: D
6/1
T: Jacques StrydomJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
3
(6)
Seeking Wisdom32
69-1OR: CD
18/1
T: Sharon KotzenJ: Luyolo Mxothwa
4
(1)
Rock Aloe49
48-7OR: CD
4/7
T: Alan GreeffJ: Greg Cheyne
5
(3)
Palo Alto32
68-5OR:
5/1
T: T LaingJ: C Maujean
6
(2)
Aranjuez32
68-4OR: D
10/1
T: T LaingJ: Kendall Minnie
7
(7)
Seattle Swingb42
88-4OR: CD
25/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: Marco V'Rensburg
8
(8)
Strong 'n Brave32
68-3OR: C
16/1
T: Grant PaddockJ: Teaque Gould

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Rock Aloe (4/7), Palo Alto (5/1), Frikkie (6/1), Aranjuez (10/1), Laws Of Succession (14/1), Strong 'n Brave (16/1), Seeking Wisdom (18/1), Seattle Swing (25/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:34 Santa Anita
1
(1)
Little Bird
J: Joel Rosario
7/4
3
(3)
She's So Special
J: Flavien Prat
9/4
2
(2)
Carpe Vinum
J: Abel Cedillo
7/2
5
(5)
Blue Sky Baby
J: Mario Gutierrez
4/1
4
(4)
Madame Bourbon
J: Drayden Dyke Van
14/1
6
(6)
Establish Justice
J: Umberto Rispoli
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby