Meetings
12:20 Fairview Fri 24 January 2020
1
(4)
99-10OR: CD
14/1
2
(5)
Frikkiev42
99-2OR: D
6/1
3
(6)
69-1OR: CD
18/1
4
(1)
48-7OR: CD
4/7
5
(3)
68-5OR:
5/1
6
(2)
Aranjuez32
68-4OR: D
10/1
7
(7)
88-4OR: CD
25/1
8
(8)
68-3OR: C
16/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Rock Aloe (4/7), Palo Alto (5/1), Frikkie (6/1), Aranjuez (10/1), Laws Of Succession (14/1), Strong 'n Brave (16/1), Seeking Wisdom (18/1), Seattle Swing (25/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
