Verdict

Bella Brazil Jm Barrie Pink Jazz

It's hard to get away from the obvious chances of the Jessica Harrington-trained, Peter Saville-owned. The daughter of Clodovil can continue her progression here at the expense ofwho posted a career best effort earlier over 7f to finish third of 14 beaten 1L behind Eglish earlier this month.placed well to get off the mark at the sixth time of asking for connections when landing a Wolverhampton 11 runner handicap over 1m½f earlier this month and last time out beaten favouritecan compete for the remaining prize money.