Meetings

18:30 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • View Restaurant January Special Handicap
  • 1m, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€7,200.002nd€2,400.003rd€1,200.004th€599.005th€360.006th€240.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 40.04sOff time:18:34:09
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(2)
Bella Brazil15
39-10OR: 74BF
4/1
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: T P Madden

Got her head back in front on debut for this yard at Kempton in November before finishing a head down in a Newcastle contest earlier this month. Leading player.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(12)
Flower Garland14
39-8OR: 72BF
8/1
T: Donnacha O'BrienJ: G M Ryan (5)

Running with plenty of credit in a couple of starts since October including at this venue earlier this month finishing fifth of 14 beaten 2L over 7f. Another bold bid expected.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(3)
The Truant146
39-8OR: 72
8/1
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: S T McCullagh (5)

Mastercraftsman colt who made just €800 as a yearling. More needed in this contest following a desperate effort at Down Royal when last seen in August.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(11)
Varna Goldp114
39-7OR: 71
8/1
T: D A McLoughlinJ: R P Whelan

Running with plenty of credit in five starts at this track, all starts coming over 7f. Step up in trip and first time cheekpieces could be the final piece in the jigsaw.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(8)
David Garrickt1225
39-4OR: 68
18/1
T: E P HartyJ: M A Gallagher

Three-race maiden running with credit but generally well held on all turf starts so far. Not seen since June and possibly best watched as the Zoffany gelding makes his AW debut here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(9)
Natahoolababy42
39-4OR: 68
16/1
T: N MeadeJ: C T Keane

Improved effort on first visit to this venue over 7f when dropped in rear early from a wide draw eventually finishing sixth of the 14 runners. Well held over C&D last month but not to be taken lightly on handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(7)
Our Shakilah114
39-1OR: 65
14/1
T: J G MurphyJ: G F Carroll

Not disgraced in four starts at this venue including an encouraging efforts over C&D in October and more recently finishing 7L adrift of Moll earlier this month. First time hood to assist.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
(4)
Talking Tough7
39-1OR: 65
33/1
T: Michael MulvanyJ: N M Crosse (5)

Mixed bag so far in six career starts so far. Left with plenty to prove following a couple of wretched efforts at this venue since October.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(10)
Jm Barrie14
38-11OR: 61
4/1
T: D MarnaneJ: C D Hayes

Sir Percy gelding without a win in six starts but posted a career best effort earlier this month over 7f to finish third of 14 beaten 1L behind Eglish. Up 1lb but can be expected to continue improvement.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(13)
Pink Jazz11
38-9OR: 59
11/2
T: G ElliottJ: D P McDonogh

Placed well to get off the mark at the sixth time of asking for connections when landing a Wolverhampton 11 runner handicap over 1m½f earlier this month. Difficult to dismiss.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(1)
Calidus Mirabilis128
38-6OR: 56
14/1
T: J P O'BrienJ: A C Persse (7)

Six-race maiden yet to hit the frame on any of his turf starts to date. Gelded since last run at Naas in September and could be an interesting recruit to the winter game round this venue.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(6)
Absolute One Right42
38-4OR: 49
12/1
T: V C WardJ: A J Farragher (7)

Posted a career best effort to finish sixth of 14 beaten 5¼L behind Whoareyouanyway over 7f last month. Dropped again by the handicapper but still plenty to prove.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

9
(5)
Helen De Pourtales42
38-12OR: 62
T: Madeleine TylickiJ: K J Manning

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
2Colfer Me310-15/4Full Result
T: J P O'BrienJ: S Foley

Betting

Forecast

Jm Barrie (4/1), Bella Brazil (4/1), Pink Jazz (11/2), Flower Garland (8/1), The Truant (8/1), Varna Gold (8/1), Absolute One Right (12/1), Calidus Mirabilis (14/1), Our Shakila (14/1), Helen De Pourtales (14/1), Natahoolababy (16/1), David Garrick (18/1), Talking Tough (33/1)

Verdict

It's hard to get away from the obvious chances of the Jessica Harrington-trained, Peter Saville-owned BELLA BRAZIL. The daughter of Clodovil can continue her progression here at the expense of Jm Barrie who posted a career best effort earlier over 7f to finish third of 14 beaten 1L behind Eglish earlier this month. Pink Jazz placed well to get off the mark at the sixth time of asking for connections when landing a Wolverhampton 11 runner handicap over 1m½f earlier this month and last time out beaten favourite Flower Garland can compete for the remaining prize money.
  1. Bella Brazil
  2. Jm Barrie
  3. Pink Jazz

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 5p in the pound

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:34 Santa Anita
1
(1)
Little Bird
J: Joel Rosario
7/4
3
(3)
She's So Special
J: Flavien Prat
9/4
5
(5)
Blue Sky Baby
J: Mario Gutierrez
4/1
2
(2)
Carpe Vinum
J: Abel Cedillo
4/1
4
(4)
Madame Bourbon
J: Drayden Dyke Van
14/1
6
(6)
Establish Justice
J: Umberto Rispoli
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby