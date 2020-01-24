18:30 Dundalk Fri 24 January 2020
Got her head back in front on debut for this yard at Kempton in November before finishing a head down in a Newcastle contest earlier this month. Leading player.
Running with plenty of credit in a couple of starts since October including at this venue earlier this month finishing fifth of 14 beaten 2L over 7f. Another bold bid expected.
Mastercraftsman colt who made just €800 as a yearling. More needed in this contest following a desperate effort at Down Royal when last seen in August.
Running with plenty of credit in five starts at this track, all starts coming over 7f. Step up in trip and first time cheekpieces could be the final piece in the jigsaw.
Three-race maiden running with credit but generally well held on all turf starts so far. Not seen since June and possibly best watched as the Zoffany gelding makes his AW debut here.
Improved effort on first visit to this venue over 7f when dropped in rear early from a wide draw eventually finishing sixth of the 14 runners. Well held over C&D last month but not to be taken lightly on handicap debut.
Not disgraced in four starts at this venue including an encouraging efforts over C&D in October and more recently finishing 7L adrift of Moll earlier this month. First time hood to assist.
Mixed bag so far in six career starts so far. Left with plenty to prove following a couple of wretched efforts at this venue since October.
Sir Percy gelding without a win in six starts but posted a career best effort earlier this month over 7f to finish third of 14 beaten 1L behind Eglish. Up 1lb but can be expected to continue improvement.
Placed well to get off the mark at the sixth time of asking for connections when landing a Wolverhampton 11 runner handicap over 1m½f earlier this month. Difficult to dismiss.
Six-race maiden yet to hit the frame on any of his turf starts to date. Gelded since last run at Naas in September and could be an interesting recruit to the winter game round this venue.
Posted a career best effort to finish sixth of 14 beaten 5¼L behind Whoareyouanyway over 7f last month. Dropped again by the handicapper but still plenty to prove.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|2
|Colfer Me
|3
|10-1
|5/4
|Full Result
|T: J P O'BrienJ: S Foley
Betting
Forecast
Jm Barrie (4/1), Bella Brazil (4/1), Pink Jazz (11/2), Flower Garland (8/1), The Truant (8/1), Varna Gold (8/1), Absolute One Right (12/1), Calidus Mirabilis (14/1), Our Shakila (14/1), Helen De Pourtales (14/1), Natahoolababy (16/1), David Garrick (18/1), Talking Tough (33/1)
Verdict
- Bella Brazil
- Jm Barrie
- Pink Jazz
Rule 4
Rule 4 applies to all bets - deduction 5p in the pound
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.