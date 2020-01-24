Meetings

15:25 Doncaster Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Enter ITV7 Tonight Novices' Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 128y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 4.23sOff time:15:25:37
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Soyouthinksoagain26
511-12OR: 100
16/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Bridget Andrews

Twice placed in bumpers but never got competitive in three novice hurdles. Switch to handicapping likely to help and no surprise if he steps it up a notch today.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Sixties Star15
611-12OR: 100
14/1
T: C W FairhurstJ: J Kington

Handicap gradually falling but this 10-race maiden has been well held in his two starts since a break suggesting he needs further assistance in that regard.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Discko Des Plagest173
711-12OR: 100
8/1
T: Richard HobsonJ: Paul O'Brien (3)

Beaten 16L and 25L in handicaps at Warwick and probably condemned to a similar sort of margin until falling at the last on return. Still has a bit to find.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Armattiekanp38
611-9OR: 97WS
20/1
T: D McCain JnrJ: Lorcan Murtagh (3)

Placed in three 2m3½f handicaps at Bangor in the spring but nothing like that level this term. If a wind-op proves the answer he could very easily go close here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Court Dancer58
511-7OR: 95
25/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Little to shout about in qualifiers and well beaten at 50/1 on handicap bow last time out. Plenty to prove at this stage.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Local Affairh26
411-3OR: 102
17/2
T: C E LongsdonJ: Tom Buckley (7)

Ran well in a Listed fillies Juvenile when third before finding things tougher as the only three-year-old in a handicap here last time out. Can do better with time.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Swilly Sunsett20
711-3OR: 91BF
7/1
T: A M HalesJ: Kielan Woods

Five-time Flat winner not beaten far when fourth and third in last two handicap hurdles suggesting his time should come soon. Showed more than most in this ordinary contest and one to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Delirious Lovet48
811-3OR: 91
16/1
T: G McPhersonJ: Miss L M Pinchin (7)

Promise in 2018 but lost his way afterwards and switch to fences latest made no real difference. Others more persuasive.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Wakool46
411-1OR: 100
6/1
T: N W AlexanderJ: Lucy Alexander

Well beaten but not disgraced in two starts at Musselburgh and could well fare better for switch to handicaps. Market can prove a useful guide.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Barnayp35
511-0OR: 88
5/1
T: Jennie CandlishJ: Sean Quinlan

Stable debut resulted in a career-best as he finished second beaten just 1½L at Uttoxeter five weeks ago in a similar contest to this. If in the same form here he has to go close.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Bullion Boss38
410-11OR: 96
7/1
T: N G RichardsJ: R D Day

Ordinary Flat maiden showed just ordinary form in three qualifiers over hurdles but always looked likely to be better suited by handicaps. One to note in the market now.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Fasterkhani38
410-11OR: 96
16/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson

Showed little on the Flat and not a great deal more persuasive in three subsequent juvenile hurdles. Handicap debut comes with plenty to prove.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Jaxlight97
810-9OR: 83BFD
25/1
T: B LeavyJ: Lewis Stones (7)

Has to be considered here as a former winner over 1m7½f on good ground at Southwell who placed on three other occasions. Changed hands since last run and one of the more likely sorts today.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Pat Carrotb1,t29
710-9OR: 83
50/1
T: Tjade CollierJ: Sam Coltherd (3)

Tailed off in all three starts so switch to handicaps and fitting of blinkers not enough to have any confidence.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
15
King's Coinageh,t23
610-6OR: 80
16/1
T: Sam EnglandJ: Jonathan England

Ordinary Flat performer not really progressed over hurdles and never competitive in five handicaps to date. Little appeal here.

Last RunWatch last race
16
Missesgeejay21
1010-1OR: 75
28/1
T: Mrs Stella BarclayJ: Charlie Hammond (3)

Placed off higher marks in the past but remains a maiden and is the joint oldest runner in the race. Surprise if she doesn't find a few too good again.

Last RunWatch last race
17
Agentleman24
1010-0OR: 72D
33/1
T: P WinksJ: K Yeoman (7)

Won over fences in the past but his overall 1-36 record under Rules exposes limitations and ran poorly latest after a couple of fair seconds. Not a complete no-hoper but surprise if he battles for more than a minor placing.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Man Of The North610-1016/1
T: A W CarrollJ: Lee Edwards

Betting

Forecast

Barnay (5/1), Wakool (6/1), Swilly Sunset (7/1), Bullion Boss (7/1), Discko Des Plages (8/1), Local Affair (17/2), Sixties Star (14/1), Delirious Love (16/1), Soyouthinksoagain (16/1), Fasterkhani (16/1), King's Coinage (16/1), Armattiekan (20/1), Court Dancer (25/1), Jaxlight (25/1), Missesgeejay (28/1), Agentleman (33/1), Pat Carrot (50/1)

Verdict

There was little to shout about on the CV of BARNAY going into his debut for Jennie Candlish at Uttoxeter but he emerged with great credit there after a fine effort to finish second and with more potentially to come now he looks the one to be on in this decidedly weak affair. Others with decent claims include Swilly Sunset who has been getting progressively closer of late and Armattiekan whose form earlier this year can be argued as the best on offer; he could bounce back after wind-surgery.
  1. Barnay
  2. Swilly Sunset
  3. Armattiekan

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:34 Santa Anita
1
(1)
Little Bird
J: Joel Rosario
7/4
3
(3)
She's So Special
J: Flavien Prat
9/4
5
(5)
Blue Sky Baby
J: Mario Gutierrez
4/1
2
(2)
Carpe Vinum
J: Abel Cedillo
4/1
4
(4)
Madame Bourbon
J: Drayden Dyke Van
14/1
6
(6)
Establish Justice
J: Umberto Rispoli
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby