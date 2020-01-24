15:25 Doncaster Fri 24 January 2020
Twice placed in bumpers but never got competitive in three novice hurdles. Switch to handicapping likely to help and no surprise if he steps it up a notch today.
Handicap gradually falling but this 10-race maiden has been well held in his two starts since a break suggesting he needs further assistance in that regard.
Beaten 16L and 25L in handicaps at Warwick and probably condemned to a similar sort of margin until falling at the last on return. Still has a bit to find.
Placed in three 2m3½f handicaps at Bangor in the spring but nothing like that level this term. If a wind-op proves the answer he could very easily go close here.
Little to shout about in qualifiers and well beaten at 50/1 on handicap bow last time out. Plenty to prove at this stage.
Ran well in a Listed fillies Juvenile when third before finding things tougher as the only three-year-old in a handicap here last time out. Can do better with time.
Five-time Flat winner not beaten far when fourth and third in last two handicap hurdles suggesting his time should come soon. Showed more than most in this ordinary contest and one to consider.
Promise in 2018 but lost his way afterwards and switch to fences latest made no real difference. Others more persuasive.
Well beaten but not disgraced in two starts at Musselburgh and could well fare better for switch to handicaps. Market can prove a useful guide.
Stable debut resulted in a career-best as he finished second beaten just 1½L at Uttoxeter five weeks ago in a similar contest to this. If in the same form here he has to go close.
Ordinary Flat maiden showed just ordinary form in three qualifiers over hurdles but always looked likely to be better suited by handicaps. One to note in the market now.
Showed little on the Flat and not a great deal more persuasive in three subsequent juvenile hurdles. Handicap debut comes with plenty to prove.
Has to be considered here as a former winner over 1m7½f on good ground at Southwell who placed on three other occasions. Changed hands since last run and one of the more likely sorts today.
Tailed off in all three starts so switch to handicaps and fitting of blinkers not enough to have any confidence.
Ordinary Flat performer not really progressed over hurdles and never competitive in five handicaps to date. Little appeal here.
Placed off higher marks in the past but remains a maiden and is the joint oldest runner in the race. Surprise if she doesn't find a few too good again.
Won over fences in the past but his overall 1-36 record under Rules exposes limitations and ran poorly latest after a couple of fair seconds. Not a complete no-hoper but surprise if he battles for more than a minor placing.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Man Of The North
|6
|10-10
|16/1
|T: A W CarrollJ: Lee Edwards
Betting
Forecast
Barnay (5/1), Wakool (6/1), Swilly Sunset (7/1), Bullion Boss (7/1), Discko Des Plages (8/1), Local Affair (17/2), Sixties Star (14/1), Delirious Love (16/1), Soyouthinksoagain (16/1), Fasterkhani (16/1), King's Coinage (16/1), Armattiekan (20/1), Court Dancer (25/1), Jaxlight (25/1), Missesgeejay (28/1), Agentleman (33/1), Pat Carrot (50/1)
Verdict
- Barnay
- Swilly Sunset
- Armattiekan
