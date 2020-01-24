Verdict

Midnights' Gift Galice Macalo Fantastic Ms Fox

There would have been very little betweenandat Aintree had the latter not fallen at the last in their clash in December. Although Jane Williams' charge now must have a serious chance with her rival under penalty it can't be ignored that Alan King's filly has run three solid races in as many starts.had four of today's rivals behind last time out and must be respected with that in mind.