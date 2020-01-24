14:25 Doncaster Fri 24 January 2020
Flat winner won first two races over hurdles with win at this level at Aintree impressive. Bumped into an exciting unbeaten prospect latest when second but looks a leading player here despite the penalty for last year's winning yard.
67-rated Flat performer ran a pleasing race when second here on debut over hurdles. Should win races based on that but tall order today.
Flat winner for Richard Fahey unseated behind Midnights' Gift first time over hurdles before winning here latest. Much tougher task today so must take another step forward.
Placed at Wincanton but fell next and 22L behind Midnights' Gift at Aintree latest. 5lb weight pull unlikely to help her get much closer.
Still held a narrow advantage over Midnights' Gift when falling at the last at Aintree. Very hard to gauge which filly would have won there but the 5lb weight pull today gives her a big chance if fall left no mark.
Progressive youngster won three times and never worse than fourth in eight starts over hurdles. Third in a handicap off a mark of 121 last time suggests she will be competitive here but may find one or two too good.
Behind Midnights' Gift first time out and Fantastic Ms Fox latest and has a lot to find with both so hard to fancy here.
French maiden on the level was third behind Fantastic Ms Fox on UK/hurdles bow and would have got closer had he not hit the last when in front. Not a massive surprise if she turns the tables here but others preferred.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Giving Glances
|4
|10-12
|11/4
|T: A KingJ: Tom Cannon
Betting
Forecast
Midnights' Gift (7/4), Guardia Top (11/4), Galice Macalo (9/2), Fantastic Ms Fox (5/1), Yauthym (12/1), Cuban Sun (20/1), Ravenscar (50/1), Fleursals (66/1), Red Archangel (100/1)
Verdict
- Midnights' Gift
- Galice Macalo
- Fantastic Ms Fox
