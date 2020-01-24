Meetings

14:25 Doncaster Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Sky Bet Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle (Listed) (Class 1)
  • 2m 128y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£11,390.002nd£4,274.003rd£2,140.004th£1,066.005th£536.006th£268.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 11.81sOff time:14:25:34
1
Midnights' Gift25
411-3OR: 133D
7/4
T: A KingJ: Tom Cannon

Flat winner won first two races over hurdles with win at this level at Aintree impressive. Bumped into an exciting unbeaten prospect latest when second but looks a leading player here despite the penalty for last year's winning yard.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Cuban Sun26
410-12OR:
20/1
T: Miss Kelly MorganJ: Adam Wedge

67-rated Flat performer ran a pleasing race when second here on debut over hurdles. Should win races based on that but tall order today.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Fantastic Ms Foxh26
410-12OR: CD
5/1
T: Noel WilliamsJ: L P Aspell

Flat winner for Richard Fahey unseated behind Midnights' Gift first time over hurdles before winning here latest. Much tougher task today so must take another step forward.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Fleursals48
410-12OR: 106
66/1
T: T SymondsJ: Benjamin Poste

Placed at Wincanton but fell next and 22L behind Midnights' Gift at Aintree latest. 5lb weight pull unlikely to help her get much closer.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Galice Macalo48
410-12OR:
9/2
T: Mrs J WilliamsJ: Lizzie Kelly

Still held a narrow advantage over Midnights' Gift when falling at the last at Aintree. Very hard to gauge which filly would have won there but the 5lb weight pull today gives her a big chance if fall left no mark.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Guardia Top23
410-12OR: 122
11/4
T: N J HawkeJ: S Bowen

Progressive youngster won three times and never worse than fourth in eight starts over hurdles. Third in a handicap off a mark of 121 last time suggests she will be competitive here but may find one or two too good.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Ravenscar26
410-12OR:
50/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson

Behind Midnights' Gift first time out and Fantastic Ms Fox latest and has a lot to find with both so hard to fancy here.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Red Archangel26
410-12OR:
100/1
T: Richard SpencerJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Behind Midnights' Gift first time out and Fantastic Ms Fox latest and has a lot to find with both so hard to fancy here.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Yauthym26
410-12OR:
12/1
T: F O'BrienJ: C Brace

French maiden on the level was third behind Fantastic Ms Fox on UK/hurdles bow and would have got closer had he not hit the last when in front. Not a massive surprise if she turns the tables here but others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Giving Glances410-1211/4
T: A KingJ: Tom Cannon

Betting

Forecast

Midnights' Gift (7/4), Guardia Top (11/4), Galice Macalo (9/2), Fantastic Ms Fox (5/1), Yauthym (12/1), Cuban Sun (20/1), Ravenscar (50/1), Fleursals (66/1), Red Archangel (100/1)

Verdict

There would have been very little between MIDNIGHTS' GIFT and Galice Macalo at Aintree had the latter not fallen at the last in their clash in December. Although Jane Williams' charge now must have a serious chance with her rival under penalty it can't be ignored that Alan King's filly has run three solid races in as many starts. Fantastic Ms Fox had four of today's rivals behind last time out and must be respected with that in mind.
  1. Midnights' Gift
  2. Galice Macalo
  3. Fantastic Ms Fox

Video Replay

