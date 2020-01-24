13:15 Doncaster Fri 24 January 2020
Rules debutant by crack sire Flemensfirth was twice placed in points before emphatically winning at Knockinroe in October. Joined prolific yard so likely to make his presence felt first time up.
Point winner made no impression at Cheltenham last April but fared a little better at Newbury last month despite only finishing fifth of the 17 runners. More needed to make the frame but it's entirely possible.
Won easily in a five-runner maiden point last March but made no impression afterwards in a bumper at Exeter. Will have to improve massively on that.
Quite impressive when winning point-to-point on sole start in March and subsequently sold to top connections for £85,000. Now hurdling for top yard and expected to go close first time up.
Held some smart pieces of form to his name in defeat last season, but has a point to prove after being pulled-up on seasonal return at Sandown (2m4f; heavy) in a handicap back in November. Returns to novice company.
Moderate efforts in bumpers at Warwick and Newbury showed a glimmer of hope but not nearly enough to merit getting involved today.
Little to write home about in two bumpers and pulled up on hurdles bow at Catterick. Blinkers reached for but he remains a work in progress.
Cost an eye-watering £440,000 after winning lone point-to-point and should soon begin to repay that fee after back-to-back seconds, the latest behind unbeaten Cheltenham prospect The Big Breakaway. Fancied here.
Point winner beaten in excess of 50L in both starts over Rules so makes no appeal at this stage.
Bought for €110,000 after winning a Tipperary bumper for Mags Mullins and is certainly an intriguing contender on hurdles bow. Market support would be very notable.
Three starts yielded a tailed off 10th of 11, a fall and a pulled up. Makes no appeal.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Storm Goddess
|5
|10-12
|8/11
|T: C E LongsdonJ: R T Dunne
Betting
Forecast
Papa Tango Charly (7/4), Glynn (15/8), Trincomalee (11/2), Buzz De Turcoing (6/1), Ashtown Lad (13/2), The Brass Man (9/1), Emphatic Qualm (12/1), Laxey (20/1), What'llbewillbe (25/1), Numitor (50/1), Shattered Glass (100/1), Getabuck (150/1), Orburstock (150/1), Williams Overture (200/1)
Verdict
- Papa Tango Charly
- Glynn
- Trincomalee
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.