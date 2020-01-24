Meetings

13:15 Doncaster Fri 24 January 2020

  • Sporting Life EBF 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 3f 88y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£2,859.002nd£840.003rd£420.004th£210.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 44.87sOff time:13:15:27
1
Ashtown Lad89
611-5OR:
13/2
T: D SkeltonJ: Bridget Andrews

Rules debutant by crack sire Flemensfirth was twice placed in points before emphatically winning at Knockinroe in October. Joined prolific yard so likely to make his presence felt first time up.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Buzz De Turcoingh,t27
611-5OR:
6/1
T: S DrinkwaterJ: Adrian Heskin

Point winner made no impression at Cheltenham last April but fared a little better at Newbury last month despite only finishing fifth of the 17 runners. More needed to make the frame but it's entirely possible.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Getabuck283
711-5OR:
150/1
T: Ali StrongeJ: Adam Wedge

Won easily in a five-runner maiden point last March but made no impression afterwards in a bumper at Exeter. Will have to improve massively on that.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Glynn300
611-5OR:
15/8
T: N J HendersonJ: J McGrath

Quite impressive when winning point-to-point on sole start in March and subsequently sold to top connections for £85,000. Now hurdling for top yard and expected to go close first time up.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Laxey75
611-5OR: 120WS
20/1
T: H D DalyJ: T J O'Brien

Held some smart pieces of form to his name in defeat last season, but has a point to prove after being pulled-up on seasonal return at Sandown (2m4f; heavy) in a handicap back in November. Returns to novice company.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Numitor78
611-5OR:
50/1
T: Mrs H MainJ: R P McLernon

Moderate efforts in bumpers at Warwick and Newbury showed a glimmer of hope but not nearly enough to merit getting involved today.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Orburstockb127
511-5OR:
150/1
T: Jedd O'KeeffeJ: Joe Colliver

Little to write home about in two bumpers and pulled up on hurdles bow at Catterick. Blinkers reached for but he remains a work in progress.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
Papa Tango Charly37
511-5OR: 128
7/4
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: Nick Scholfield

Cost an eye-watering £440,000 after winning lone point-to-point and should soon begin to repay that fee after back-to-back seconds, the latest behind unbeaten Cheltenham prospect The Big Breakaway. Fancied here.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Shattered Glass26
611-5OR:
100/1
T: M ScudamoreJ: Brendan Powell

Point winner beaten in excess of 50L in both starts over Rules so makes no appeal at this stage.

Last RunWatch last race
11
The Brass Man260
611-5OR:
9/1
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

Bought for €110,000 after winning a Tipperary bumper for Mags Mullins and is certainly an intriguing contender on hurdles bow. Market support would be very notable.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Williams Overture23
511-5OR:
200/1
T: David DennisJ: Kielan Woods

Three starts yielded a tailed off 10th of 11, a fall and a pulled up. Makes no appeal.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

3
Emphatic Qualm35
511-5OR: -
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies
12
Trincomalee27
711-5OR: 128
T: Mrs L WadhamJ: Non Runner
13
What'llbewillbe50
611-5OR: -
T: Jack BarberJ: Alan Johns

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Storm Goddess510-128/11
T: C E LongsdonJ: R T Dunne

Betting

Forecast

Papa Tango Charly (7/4), Glynn (15/8), Trincomalee (11/2), Buzz De Turcoing (6/1), Ashtown Lad (13/2), The Brass Man (9/1), Emphatic Qualm (12/1), Laxey (20/1), What'llbewillbe (25/1), Numitor (50/1), Shattered Glass (100/1), Getabuck (150/1), Orburstock (150/1), Williams Overture (200/1)

Verdict

Although so far he has done little to justify his massive price tag PAPA TANGO CHARLY has done enough to suggest he can win races and although his future almost certainly lies over fences, his 7L second to an exciting prospect last time out marks him out as the one to side with today. Thrice-placed Trincomalee looks sure to be involved again although the greatest threat to the selection may come from Glynn who represents the all-conquering Nicky Henderson yard which is in flying form.
  1. Papa Tango Charly
  2. Glynn
  3. Trincomalee

Video Replay

