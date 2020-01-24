Meetings

12:25 Chantilly Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Artus Maiden Stakes
  • 1m 1f 97y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€15,749.002nd€5,000.003rd€2,500.004th€1,750.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:12:44:53
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(5)
Shinasi58
39-2OR:
10/11
T: M DelzanglesJ: C Soumillon
2
(1)
Galaxie Quest18
39-2OR:
6/1
T: H F DevinJ: P C Boudot
3
(11)
Manduro Gold20
39-2OR:
12/1
T: H A PantallJ: V Cheminaud
4
(4)
Homesweethome33
39-2OR:
12/1
T: G BietoliniJ: S Pasquier
5
(10)
Made In Bareliere85
39-2OR:
80/1
T: S KobayashiJ: T Speicher
6
(6)
Libre33
39-2OR:
80/1
T: H A PantallJ: T Baron
7
(3)
Arrogante35
39-2OR:
9/1
T: Mme D SchoenherrJ: T Bachelot
8
(12)
Jussifer86
39-2OR:
40/1
T: S WattelJ: G Benoist
9
(7)
Marlengo33
39-2OR:
25/1
T: A G BottiJ: C Demuro
10
(2)
Dexter39
39-2OR:
7/2
T: F HeadJ: A Lemaitre
11
(8)
Future26
39-2OR:
22/1
T: U SchwinnJ: M Pecheur
12
(13)
Highest Lovev163
39-2OR:
50/1
T: R Le GalJ: D Santiago (3)
13
(9)
Devil's Speed
38-11OR:
66/1
T: M SerorJ: A Madamet (3)
14
(14)
Rubeus
38-11OR:
33/1
T: P&F MonfortJ: M Guyon

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Shinasi (10/11), Dexter (7/2), Galaxie Quest (6/1), Arrogante (9/1), Manduro Gold (12/1), Homesweethome (12/1), Future (22/1), Marlengo (25/1), Rubeus (33/1), Jussifer (40/1), Highest Love (50/1), Devil's Speed (66/1), Libre (80/1), Made In Bareliere (80/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
13/8
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
10/3
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
5/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
5/1
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby