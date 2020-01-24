Meetings
10:25 Chantilly Fri 24 January 2020
1
(8)
89-6OR: D
7/1
2
(1)
79-6OR: D
4/1
3
(17)
69-5OR: D
14/1
4
(7)
69-5OR:
15/2
5
(4)
Miss Sunv14
59-5OR:
14/1
6
(16)
Nilsonv552
119-4OR: D
14/1
7
(10)
109-3OR: C
12/1
8
(3)
Grisbi20
59-2OR:
12/1
9
(6)
88-13OR: D
16/1
10
(9)
Evocateurv20
78-12OR:
9/1
11
(12)
Ektfaa233
68-12OR:
25/1
12
(5)
88-10OR: D
13/2
13
(11)
78-10OR: D
12/1
14
(2)
Stemster11
98-10OR: D
14/1
15
(13)
Killing Jokev16
68-7OR:
20/1
16
(15)
78-6OR: C
40/1
17
(14)
58-6OR:
33/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Princess Emma (4/1), La Raceuse (13/2), Mocklershill (7/1), Dawn Promise (15/2), Evocateur (9/1), As D'Artois (12/1), Grisbi (12/1), Private School (12/1), Stemster (14/1), Nilson (14/1), Neelanjali (14/1), Miss Sun (14/1), Konig Chouchen (16/1), Killing Joke (20/1), Ektfaa (25/1), Interstellaire (33/1), Signs Of Success (40/1)
