10:25 Chantilly Fri 24 January 2020

  • Boran-Sur-Oise Handicap
  • 1m, Standard
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner€10,080.002nd€3,200.003rd€1,600.004th€1,120.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Winning time:-Off time:10:39:54
1
(8)
Mocklershill20
89-6OR: D
7/1
T: J BertinJ: L Bails (3)
2
(1)
Princess Emmab32
79-6OR: D
4/1
T: S JesusJ: E Hardouin
3
(17)
Neelanjali25
69-5OR: D
14/1
T: E WiannyJ: A Pouchin (3)
4
(7)
Dawn Promise21
69-5OR:
15/2
T: Jv TouxJ: A Lemaitre
5
(4)
Miss Sunv14
59-5OR:
14/1
T: B GoudotJ: I Mendizabal
6
(16)
Nilsonv552
119-4OR: D
14/1
T: M RosseelJ: M Pecheur
7
(10)
As D'Artois21
109-3OR: C
12/1
T: Mme V FerratJ: H Journiac
8
(3)
Grisbi20
59-2OR:
12/1
T: Robert ColletJ: S Maillot
9
(6)
Konig Chouchenv27
88-13OR: D
16/1
T: O RegleyJ: C Pacaut (3)
10
(9)
Evocateurv20
78-12OR:
9/1
T: D De WaeleJ: V Cheminaud
11
(12)
Ektfaa233
68-12OR:
25/1
T: L RovisseJ: T Thulliez
12
(5)
La Raceuse20
88-10OR: D
13/2
T: Mlle C AuvrayJ: L Boisseau
13
(11)
Private Schoolv48
78-10OR: D
12/1
T: N LantsoghtJ: F Lefebvre
14
(2)
Stemster11
98-10OR: D
14/1
T: Cjm WoltersJ: D Santiago (3)
15
(13)
Killing Jokev16
68-7OR:
20/1
T: R RoelsJ: J Marien
16
(15)
Signs Of Success102
78-6OR: C
40/1
T: Mme J HendriksJ: E Etienne
17
(14)
Interstellaire21
58-6OR:
33/1
T: Mme B jacquesJ: S Breux

Forecast

Princess Emma (4/1), La Raceuse (13/2), Mocklershill (7/1), Dawn Promise (15/2), Evocateur (9/1), As D'Artois (12/1), Grisbi (12/1), Private School (12/1), Stemster (14/1), Nilson (14/1), Neelanjali (14/1), Miss Sun (14/1), Konig Chouchen (16/1), Killing Joke (20/1), Ektfaa (25/1), Interstellaire (33/1), Signs Of Success (40/1)

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

