Meetings
19:15 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 24 January 2020
1
60-0OR:
15/2
2
60-0OR:
66/1
3
Emiliana12
60-0OR:
22/1
4
80-0OR:
50/1
5
Cubana19
80-0OR:
25/1
6
80-0OR:
6/1
7
Eileen17
60-0OR:
11/10
8
Doria44
70-0OR:
28/1
9
60-0OR:
8/1
10
70-0OR:
11/1
11
70-0OR:
7/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Eileen (11/10), Dessylona (7/2), Celia Rocq (6/1), Etoile Aldo (15/2), Eternella (8/1), Diana Jiel (11/1), Emiliana (22/1), Cubana (25/1), Doria (28/1), Calie De Bassiere (50/1), Elite De Chahains (66/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
