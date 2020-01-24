Meetings

  • Prix De L'anjou - Attele
  • 1m 6f 118y, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner€13,860.002nd€4,400.003rd€2,200.004th€1,540.00
  • Surface: Turf
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:35:30
1
Etoile Aldo8
60-0OR:
15/2
T: L FresneauJ: L Fresneau
2
Elite De Chahains8
60-0OR:
66/1
T: R VexierJ: R Le Vexier
3
Emiliana12
60-0OR:
22/1
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand
4
Calie De Bassiere61
80-0OR:
50/1
T: N EnschJ: Guillaume Lemoine
5
Cubana19
80-0OR:
25/1
T: D AlexandreJ: J Ch Sorel
6
Celia Rocq19
80-0OR:
6/1
T: J M RoubaudJ: S Stefano
7
Eileen17
60-0OR:
11/10
T: R DerieuxJ: D Bekaert
8
Doria44
70-0OR:
28/1
T: G VervaJ: G Verva
9
Eternella32
60-0OR:
8/1
T: R MouriceJ: L G Richard
10
Diana Jiel15
70-0OR:
11/1
T: R MouriceJ: V Foucault
11
Dessylona15
70-0OR:
7/2
T: M LenoirJ: M Izzo

Betting

Forecast

Eileen (11/10), Dessylona (7/2), Celia Rocq (6/1), Etoile Aldo (15/2), Eternella (8/1), Diana Jiel (11/1), Emiliana (22/1), Cubana (25/1), Doria (28/1), Calie De Bassiere (50/1), Elite De Chahains (66/1)

