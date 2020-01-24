Meetings

18:15 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Des Ancolies - Attele
  • 1m 6f 118y, Standard
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner€22,049.002nd€7,000.003rd€3,500.004th€2,450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:35:24
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Guadalupe16
40-0OR:
9/1
T: D LocqueneuxJ: D Locqueneux
2
General De Kacy21
40-0OR:
3/1
T: V MartensJ: Ch Martens
3
Giga Pearl16
40-0OR:
33/1
T: R MouriceJ: L G Richard
4
Guarda's Fella15
40-0OR:
20/1
T: J P EnschJ: J P Ensch
5
Gazelle Daxel21
40-0OR:
25/1
T: Y A BriandJ: K Leblanc
6
Guarda21
40-0OR:
25/1
T: J M RoubaudJ: K Devienne
7
Gladiateur Turgot15
40-0OR:
14/1
T: N EnschJ: N Ensch
8
Glowing Moko15
40-0OR:
12/1
T: R WesterinkJ: Q Machet
10
Garry Thoris15
40-0OR:
15/2
T: Y A BriandJ: S Stefano
11
Give Me Cash15
40-0OR:
9/1
T: L BaudronJ: G Junod
12
Gun Sissi15
40-0OR:
7/4
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand
13
Godfather12
40-0OR:
15/2
T: L BaudronJ: D Bekaert

Non-Runners

9
Gawani Du Bocage15
40-0OR: -
T: L GarciaJ: L Garcia

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gun Sissi (7/4), General De Kacy (3/1), Godfather (15/2), Garry Thoris (15/2), Give Me Cash (9/1), Guadalupe (9/1), Glowing Moko (12/1), Gladiateur Turgot (14/1), Guarda's Fella (20/1), Gawani Du Bocage (22/1), Guarda (25/1), Gazelle Daxel (25/1), Giga Pearl (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
13/8
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
10/3
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
5/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
5/1
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby