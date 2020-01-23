Meetings

14:00 Vincennes Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De La Valette - Attele
  • 1m 2f 96y, Good
  • 17 Runners
  • Winner€11,340.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€1,260.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:08:59
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Cirrus Atout6
80-0OR:
7/1
T: E VarinJ: M Abrivard
2
(2)
Bellinissimo144
90-0OR:
18/1
T: H GriftJ: Ch Martens
3
(3)
Drole D'espoir11
70-0OR:
11/1
T: C H MaryJ: C H A Mary
4
(4)
Baxter Du Klau6
90-0OR:
5/2
T: P TerryJ: Cedric Terry
5
(5)
Atout De Montbrun7
100-0OR:
7/2
T: J M RoubaudJ: M Mottier
6
(6)
Antoine Du Bourg41
100-0OR:
20/1
T: H GriftJ: D Locqueneux
7
(7)
Astral Viretaute6
100-0OR:
25/1
T: P GodeyJ: F Nivard
8
(8)
Dream De Nilrem10
70-0OR:
13/2
T: M KrouchiJ: E Raffin
9
(9)
Ara D'ostal6
100-0OR:
14/1
T: C H GrooteJ: F Lagadeuc
10
(10)
Cooper De Guez6
80-0OR:
9/1
T: B MarieJ: B Marie
12
(12)
Boogie Boy7
90-0OR:
40/1
T: A De JesusJ: B Rochard
13
(13)
Anduro Des Landes12
100-0OR:
50/1
T: S HardyJ: S Hardy
14
(14)
Bolero Carisaie6
90-0OR:
14/1
T: Y A BriandJ: D Bonne
15
(15)
Bolide Du Loisir32
90-0OR:
22/1
T: A BuissonJ: D Thomain
16
(16)
Ball Trap94
90-0OR:
50/1
T: J W HallaisJ: J Cl Hallais
17
(17)
Athos De Ludream10
100-0OR:
80/1
T: J AsselieJ: J Asselie
18
(18)
Ambre Atout6
100-0OR:
25/1
T: P BellocheJ: F Desmigneux

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Cho Oyu Vedaquais6
80-0OR: -
T: E VarinJ: Ph Masschaele

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Baxter Du Klau (5/2), Atout De Montbrun (7/2), Dream De Nilrem (13/2), Cirrus Atout (7/1), Cooper De Guez (9/1), Drole D'espoir (11/1), Bolero Carisaie (14/1), Ara D'ostal (14/1), Bellinissimo (18/1), Antoine Du Bourg (20/1), Bolide Du Loisir (22/1), Astral Viretaute (25/1), Ambre Atout (25/1), Boogie Boy (40/1), Ball Trap (50/1), Anduro Des Landes (50/1), Cho Oyu Vedaquais (55/1), Athos De Ludream (80/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
13/8
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
10/3
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
5/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
5/1
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby