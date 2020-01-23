14:00 Vincennes Thu 23 January 2020
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Baxter Du Klau (5/2), Atout De Montbrun (7/2), Dream De Nilrem (13/2), Cirrus Atout (7/1), Cooper De Guez (9/1), Drole D'espoir (11/1), Bolero Carisaie (14/1), Ara D'ostal (14/1), Bellinissimo (18/1), Antoine Du Bourg (20/1), Bolide Du Loisir (22/1), Astral Viretaute (25/1), Ambre Atout (25/1), Boogie Boy (40/1), Ball Trap (50/1), Anduro Des Landes (50/1), Cho Oyu Vedaquais (55/1), Athos De Ludream (80/1)
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.