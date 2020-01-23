Meetings

21:45 Tampa Bay Downs Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 9 - Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$8,968.002nd$2,848.003rd$1,423.004th$996.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:51:39
1
(1)
Painted Image18
48-7OR: 86D
9/4
T: Derek RyanJ: Scott Spieth
2
(2)
Kitten's Shadow15
48-7OR: 82D
5/1
T: Lindsey RainesJ: Huber Villa Gomez
3
(3)
Puro Blanco20
58-7OR: 64
40/1
T: Monica McGoeyJ: Alonso Quinonez
4
(4)
Jost Sayinb115
58-7OR: 90BFD
2/1
T: Joseph ArboritanzaJ: Angel Suarez
5
(5)
Mallie Cramp15
48-7OR: 69D
16/1
T: Karyn PhilippJ: Jose Ferrer
6
(6)
Tropical Frosty15
48-7OR: 85D
25/1
T: Tony WilsonJ: Tomas Mejia
7
(7)
Halo's For Dude98
58-7OR: 70D
50/1
T: Maria BowersockJ: Pablo Morales
8
(8)
Scowling Ridge12
48-7OR: 82
4/1
T: Maria BowersockJ: Ronald Allen Jr
9
(9)
Whispering Wanda41
48-7OR: 68D
12/1
T: Baltazar GalvanJ: Antonio Gallardo
10
(10)
Feeling Good15
48-7OR: 75D
14/1
T: Kathleen O'ConnellJ: Harry Hernandez

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Jophiel26
48-7OR: 67
T: Alfredo LichoaJ: Jose Batista
12
(12)
Rachiely's Dream19
48-7OR: 66
T: Pedro MenendezJ: David Delgado
13
(13)
You Are Invited34
58-7OR: 81
T: Tim PadillaJ: Leslie Mawing
14
(14)
Beachtreasuregirl34
48-7OR: 73
T: Robert RaymondJ: Harry Hernandez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Jost Sayin (2/1), Painted Image (9/4), Scowling Ridge (4/1), Kitten's Shadow (5/1), Beachtreasuregirl (8/1), Whispering Wanda (12/1), Jophiel (12/1), Feeling Good (14/1), Mallie Cramp (16/1), You Are Invited (20/1), Rachiely's Dream (20/1), Tropical Frosty (25/1), Puro Blanco (40/1), Halo's For Dude (50/1)

