Meetings

20:45 Tampa Bay Downs Thu 23 January 2020

  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$11,914.002nd$3,783.003rd$1,891.004th$1,323.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:49:21
1
(1)
Queen Rose20
58-7OR: 90D
33/1
T: Antonio MachadoJ: Harry Hernandez
2
(2)
Bar Libre55
68-7OR: 93D
16/1
T: Juan ArriagadaJ: Jesus Castanon
3
(3)
Touchet104
58-7OR: 85D
15/2
T: Niall SavilleJ: Angel Suarez
4
(4)
Eyerish Inspired55
78-7OR: 90D
100/1
T: Kathleen GuciardoJ: Scott Spieth
5
(5)
Better Yet20
48-7OR: 89D
12/1
T: Ron PottsJ: Huber Villa Gomez
6
(6)
Secret O'life61
48-7OR: 89D
8/1
T: Rohan CrichtonJ: Antonio Gallardo
7
(7)
Zao's Dreams20
48-7OR: 90BFD
5/4
T: S Joseph JrJ: Samy Camacho
8
(8)
Shes Dynomite34
78-7OR: 89D
12/1
T: Edward AllardJ: Jose Batista
9
(9)
Bella Bella20
68-10OR: 91D
3/1
T: Teresa ConnellyJ: Pablo Morales
10
(10)
Alabama Bound20
78-7OR: 97D
7/1
T: Joan ScottJ: Alonso Quinonez

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Wicked Fun34
78-7OR: 80
T: Jennifer ShannonJ: Jordano Tunon
12
(12)
Maddy's Salsa34
58-7OR: 76
T: Jose D AngeloJ: Daniel Centeno

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Zao's Dreams (5/4), Bella Bella (3/1), Alabama Bound (7/1), Touchet (15/2), Secret O'life (8/1), Shes Dynomite (12/1), Better Yet (12/1), Bar Libre (16/1), Maddy's Salsa (20/1), Wicked Fun (30/1), Queen Rose (33/1), Eyerish Inspired (100/1)

