Meetings
19:15 Tampa Bay Downs Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 67
33/1
2
(2)
Pinar20
38-8OR: 75
33/1
3
(3)
Mayito43
38-8OR: 77BF
8/1
4
(4)
38-8OR:
14/1
5
(5)
38-8OR: 93
10/11
6
(6)
38-8OR:
6/1
7
(7)
Danvilleb120
38-8OR: 82
5/1
8
(8)
38-8OR: 67
5/1
9
(9)
38-8OR: 67
100/1
10
(10)
38-8OR: 77
12/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
I Say I Play (10/11), It's Mandatory (5/1), Danville (5/1), Masterio (6/1), Mayito (8/1), Gator Posse (12/1), Florida Express (14/1), Speakerit (33/1), Pinar (33/1), Secret Magician (100/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed