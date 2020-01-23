Meetings

15:30 Southwell Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Betway Handicap (Class 3)
  • 4f 214y, Standard / Slow
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£8,086.002nd£2,406.003rd£1,202.004th£601.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:58.62sOff time:15:33:03
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(3)
Hareem Queen15
49-7OR: 90CD
13/8
T: K R BurkeJ: C Lee

Won a maiden and a handicap over C&D in October/November, but is now 12lb above that winning mark. Has run at least as well as ever in defeat the last twice, but possible she's now in the handicapper's grip.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(1)
Zylan8(ex 4)
89-5OR: 84CD
9/2
T: Roger FellJ: Paula Muir (5)

Right back in the groove dropped to 6f here of late, winning a slightly lesser handicap over C&D last time with a little in hand. Has a penalty to shoulder in a deeper contest now, and needs a bit more to follow up.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Airshow8
59-4OR: 87BFCD
5/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Back to form when winning a similar-quality handicap over 5f here on New Year's Day. Subsequently finished last of 4 to Zylan over C&D, and while not disgraced there, he needs to leave the bare form behind.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(2)
Samovarb16
58-11OR: 80CD
10/1
T: S DixonJ: Jonathan Fisher (5)

In decent form over the minimum trip this winter, with his quirks largely on the back-burner. Not as effective at this trip, however, and his habit of starting slowly has crept back in on last two outings.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(5)
National Anthem10(ex 5)
58-11OR: 75CD
9/4
T: D H BrownJ: P Mulrennan

Well held on Fibresand debut in November, but has improved markedly on both starts here since, winning a C&D novice and a handicap over 5f last week. Can defy a penalty for latter stylish success, and likely best yet to come.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
4Midnight Malibu68-1115/2Full Result
T: T D EasterbyJ: Rachel Richardson

Betting

Forecast

Hareem Queen (13/8), National Anthem (9/4), Zylan (9/2), Airshow (5/1), Samovar (10/1)

Verdict

A few with positive profiles on the surface, but NATIONAL ANTHEM is unexposed on the surface, and followed up his C&D novice win with an impressive success on his handicap debut last time. He's improving rapidly, and can defy a penalty. Hareem Queen is 12lb higher than for her handicap win here in November, but still ought to follow the selection home, with Zylan readily holding Airshow on latest running, and best of the rest.
  1. National Anthem
  2. Hareem Queen
  3. Zylan

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
13/8
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
10/3
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
5/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
5/1
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby