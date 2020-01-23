15:30 Southwell Thu 23 January 2020
Won a maiden and a handicap over C&D in October/November, but is now 12lb above that winning mark. Has run at least as well as ever in defeat the last twice, but possible she's now in the handicapper's grip.
Right back in the groove dropped to 6f here of late, winning a slightly lesser handicap over C&D last time with a little in hand. Has a penalty to shoulder in a deeper contest now, and needs a bit more to follow up.
Back to form when winning a similar-quality handicap over 5f here on New Year's Day. Subsequently finished last of 4 to Zylan over C&D, and while not disgraced there, he needs to leave the bare form behind.
In decent form over the minimum trip this winter, with his quirks largely on the back-burner. Not as effective at this trip, however, and his habit of starting slowly has crept back in on last two outings.
Well held on Fibresand debut in November, but has improved markedly on both starts here since, winning a C&D novice and a handicap over 5f last week. Can defy a penalty for latter stylish success, and likely best yet to come.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|4
|Midnight Malibu
|6
|8-11
|15/2
|Full Result
|T: T D EasterbyJ: Rachel Richardson
Betting
Forecast
Hareem Queen (13/8), National Anthem (9/4), Zylan (9/2), Airshow (5/1), Samovar (10/1)
Verdict
- National Anthem
- Hareem Queen
- Zylan
