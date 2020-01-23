Meetings
22:00 Gulfstream Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
Wolfpub68
58-11OR: 64
33/1
2
(2)
48-11OR: 76BF
7/4
3
(3)
48-11OR: 78BF
1/1
8
(8)
48-11OR: 86
4/1
10
(10)
48-10OR: 74
16/1
Non-Runners
4
(4)
Traffic Trouble21
48-11OR: 86
T: Brian LynchJ: Javier Castellano
5
(5)
Treasure Run11
48-11OR: 68
T: Margaret WetheringtonJ: David Boraco
6
(6)
Highway Flyer41
48-11OR: 74
T: Philip SerpeJ: Jalon Samuel
7
(7)
Royal Family41
48-11OR: 79
T: Lilli KurtineczJ: Fanny Olsson
9
(9)
Sky's Son27
48-11OR: 69
T: David FawkesJ: Emisael Jaramillo
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Donegal Aces (1/1), Eight Ain't Enough (7/4), Traffic Trouble (2/1), Perfect Enough (4/1), Highway Flyer (10/1), Royal Family (15/1), Skyline View (16/1), Sky's Son (20/1), Wolfpub (33/1), Treasure Run (50/1)
