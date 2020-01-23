Meetings
21:00 Gulfstream Thu 23 January 2020
2
(2)
38-8OR: 92D
5/4
6
(6)
38-8OR: 93
4/1
7
(7)
Iberico54
38-8OR: 84D
4/1
8
(8)
38-8OR: 86D
16/1
9
(9)
38-8OR: 92D
6/1
10
(10)
38-8OR: 85BFD
13/2
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Bahamian Prince40
38-8OR: 86
T: George WeaverJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
3
(3)
Fentynola8
38-8OR: 70
T: Antonio SanoJ: Nik Juarez
4
(4)
Pricey Victory40
38-8OR: 79
T: Javier NegreteJ: Gaddiel Martinez
5
(5)
No Nay Maybe35
38-8OR: 85
T: Jorge NavarroJ: Luis Saez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Cajun Casanova (5/4), Iberico (4/1), Mind Your Own Biz (4/1), Bahamian Prince (5/1), Ain't Wasting Time (6/1), No Nay Maybe (6/1), Henry's World (13/2), Deo Forte (16/1), Fentynola (20/1), Pricey Victory (30/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
