21:00 Gulfstream Thu 23 January 2020

  • Race 8 - Starter Optional Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$23,566.002nd$7,481.003rd$3,740.004th$2,619.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:06:18
2
(2)
Cajun Casanova19
38-8OR: 92D
5/4
T: Michael YatesJ: Miguel Vasquez
6
(6)
Mind Your Own Biz33
38-8OR: 93
4/1
T: Larry RivelliJ: Victor Lebron
7
(7)
Iberico54
38-8OR: 84D
4/1
T: Antonio SanoJ: Tyler Gaffalione
8
(8)
Deo Forte35
38-8OR: 86D
16/1
T: Barry CroftJ: Edgard Zayas
9
(9)
Ain't Wasting Time24
38-8OR: 92D
6/1
T: Guadalupe PreciadoJ: Paco Lopez
10
(10)
Henry's World35
38-8OR: 85BFD
13/2
T: Kathleen O'ConnellJ: Jairo Rendon

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Bahamian Prince40
38-8OR: 86
T: George WeaverJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
3
(3)
Fentynola8
38-8OR: 70
T: Antonio SanoJ: Nik Juarez
4
(4)
Pricey Victory40
38-8OR: 79
T: Javier NegreteJ: Gaddiel Martinez
5
(5)
No Nay Maybe35
38-8OR: 85
T: Jorge NavarroJ: Luis Saez

Betting

Forecast

Cajun Casanova (5/4), Iberico (4/1), Mind Your Own Biz (4/1), Bahamian Prince (5/1), Ain't Wasting Time (6/1), No Nay Maybe (6/1), Henry's World (13/2), Deo Forte (16/1), Fentynola (20/1), Pricey Victory (30/1)

