Meetings
17:35 Gulfstream Thu 23 January 2020
1
(1)
Lalali158
38-8OR: 83
1/2
2
(2)
38-8OR: 33
50/1
3
(3)
38-8OR:
33/1
4
(4)
38-8OR: 49
25/1
5
(5)
38-8OR: 28
40/1
7
(7)
38-8OR: 57
11/2
8
(8)
Aznavour39
38-8OR: 52
12/1
9
(9)
38-7OR:
11/1
10
(10)
38-7OR: 67
16/1
12
(12)
38-8OR: 76
4/1
Non-Runners
6
(6)
Make A Mint43
38-8OR: 57
T: William HickeyJ: Romero Maragh
11
(11)
Fernanda43
38-7OR: 66
T: Fernando AbreuJ: Cristian Torres
13
(13)
Businessindubai27
38-8OR: 56
T: Philip SerpeJ: Emisael Jaramillo
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Lalali (1/2), I'm A Ginger (4/1), De Pura Sangre (11/2), Nice Adventure (11/1), Aznavour (12/1), Make A Mint (12/1), Businessindubai (15/1), Catalina R (16/1), Fernanda (20/1), Shellphone (25/1), A Beautiful Day (33/1), Bella Bionda (40/1), Emilia Strong (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:27 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed