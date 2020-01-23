Meetings

17:35 Gulfstream Thu 23 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Maiden Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$18,983.002nd$6,026.003rd$3,014.004th$2,109.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:41:51
1
(1)
Lalali158
38-8OR: 83
1/2
T: Amador SanchezJ: Hector Berrios
2
(2)
Emilia Strong96
38-8OR: 33
50/1
T: Jaime MejiaJ: Silvia Zapico
3
(3)
A Beautiful Day
38-8OR:
33/1
T: J BraddyJ: Miguel Vasquez
4
(4)
Shellphone40
38-8OR: 49
25/1
T: Don SwickJ: Victor Lebron
5
(5)
Bella Bionda69
38-8OR: 28
40/1
T: Daniel PitaJ: Dick Cardenas
7
(7)
De Pura Sangre43
38-8OR: 57
11/2
T: Michael YatesJ: Nik Juarez
8
(8)
Aznavour39
38-8OR: 52
12/1
T: Victor BarbozaJ: Marcos Meneses
9
(9)
Nice Adventure
38-7OR:
11/1
T: Antonio SanoJ: Edgard Zayas
10
(10)
Catalina R36
38-7OR: 67
16/1
T: Juan PerezJ: Paco Lopez
12
(12)
I'm A Ginger14
38-8OR: 76
4/1
T: Nicholas GonzalezJ: Irad Ortiz Jr

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Make A Mint43
38-8OR: 57
T: William HickeyJ: Romero Maragh
11
(11)
Fernanda43
38-7OR: 66
T: Fernando AbreuJ: Cristian Torres
13
(13)
Businessindubai27
38-8OR: 56
T: Philip SerpeJ: Emisael Jaramillo

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Lalali (1/2), I'm A Ginger (4/1), De Pura Sangre (11/2), Nice Adventure (11/1), Aznavour (12/1), Make A Mint (12/1), Businessindubai (15/1), Catalina R (16/1), Fernanda (20/1), Shellphone (25/1), A Beautiful Day (33/1), Bella Bionda (40/1), Emilia Strong (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

